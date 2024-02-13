Winning Point has spring Dance in her sights with run at Kensington following strong victory

Dangers: 10. Kangaroo Court shapes as a big improver on his first-up effort at Warwick Farm where he was in the market but just battled to a midfield finish. Trialled again since and with the wide gate he'll likely look to cross onto the speed. Keep safe. 3. Fistsoffury was stakes placed behind Riff Rocket before a spell in Melbourne and he trialled okay behind a handy one at Rosehill just over a week ago. Has a handy record and any support would be significant. 7. Sir Artie showed a nice dash to score a very easy win at Gosford a couple of weeks ago and deserves a shot at this. Each-way claims. Also keep in mind 9. Cut On A Dame first-up as a gelding and 12. Growl who has trialled well for the new stable.