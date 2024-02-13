Young Raiders halves in trial shoot-out

It's a halves shoot-out. Kaeo Weekes and Ethan Strange will go head-to-head for the Canberra Raiders No.6 jersey in their first pre-season trial.
The pair have spent the pre-season looking to establish themselves as Raiders five-eighth come round one.
They'll have both trials to make the No.6 jersey their own, with their next opportunity partnering each other in the halves in the trial against the Parramatta Eels at Kogarah Oval on Saturday.
The Raiders' final trial is against the North Queensland Cowboys at Seiffert Oval the following weekend.
Canberra coach Ricky Stuart named Weekes at five-eighth and Strange at halfback on Tuesday, with Raiders vice-captain and No.7 Jamal Fogarty rested.
The pair have trained in the halves together during the pre-season, when Fogarty has a hamstring niggle.
Stuart's also named 18-year-old Chevy Stewart at fullback with Xavier Savage on the wing.
The No.1 jersey's also up for grabs, with both Stewart and Savage contenders to wear it come round one against the Newcastle Knights.
Stuart also has Jordan Rapana, Sebastian Kris and Albert Hopoate as custodian options - although Kris is suspended for round one.
All three hooker contenders have been named in the 25-man squad to face the Eels, with Zac Woolford not only starting at dummy half but also captaining the side in Elliott Whitehead's absence.
Tom Starling has been named at 14, with Danny Levi also part of an extended bench.
Albert Hopoate and James Schiller have been touted as the likely options to partner Matt Timoko in the centres when the season proper kicks off.
Both get a chance to stake their claim, forming the starting centre pairing against the Eels.
Stuart's named a strong group of middle forwards, with Emre Guler, Pasami Saulo and Ata Mariota all named to start against Parramatta.
They'll all be pressing their claims to be part of a pack alongside Josh Papali'i and Joe Tapine against the Knights at Newcastle on March 7.
NRL PRE-SEASON TRIAL
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Parramatta Eels at Kogarah Oval, 5.55pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Chevy Stewart, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. James Schiller, 4. Albert Hopoate, 5. Xavier Savage, 6. Kaeo Weekes, 7. Ethan Strange, 8. Emre Guler, 9. Zac Woolford (c), 10. Pasami Saulo, 11. Mitchell Spencer, 12. Simi Sasagi, 13. Ata Mariota. Interchange from: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Prinston Esera, 16. Michael Asomua, 17. Jed Stuart, 18. Danny Levi, 19. Adam Cook, 20. Peter Hola, 21. Mitch Henderson, 22. Peter Taateo, 23. Noah Martin, 24. Loghan Lewis, 25. Vena Patuki-Case.
