A Canberra guide to your weekend wrapped up

It's one of the most loved events on the Canberra events calendar and it returns to the city centre this weekend.
More than 170 multicultural communities will be represented across stalls and the parade at this year's Multicultural Festival - and dog lovers will be happy to hear that Scottie dogs will make their parade debut.
And the food - my gosh, the food! This three-day event never fails to deliver. Want some pierogi? How about some bratwurst? And then maybe some chocolate ricotta cannoli? The festival has you covered. Friday to Sunday. City Walk.
It was first a best-selling book by David Nicholls. Then a 2011 film starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess.
Now, we see the characters of Emma and Dexter meet once again in a 14-episode Netflix series.
It sees Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall step into the roles and once again we see them spend two decades together, dipping in and out of their lives every July 15. There is a familiarity to the series, but with a freshness that reminds us why it's worth revisiting.
After months of waiting, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour lands in Australia this Friday. But how did it all begin? Australian podcast Shameless has republished its 2022 Scandal series on the singer and released one of two more episodes to track to update it.
The second will be released on Monday. Whether you have tickets or not, it's a great listen that tracks how Swift went from a teenager trying to get noticed in Nashville Tennessee, to one of the world's most powerful women.
Bonus listen: Beyonce
From one powerhouse singer to another. New music is always exciting, particularly when it's a surprise announcement from Queen Bey herself.
Beyonce surprised fans during the Super Bowl with an ad announcing her new album and her two new songs - 16 Carriages and Texas Hold 'Em. And what's more, the singer has taken a country turn. It's a new sound but we're loving it.
This is a little late to the party when it comes to recommendations - it came out in June last year. But a great option if you want to read something full of love - but not romance - for Valentine's Day.
Rachel is a student working in a bookstore when she meets James. It's platonic love at first sight and is all-consuming. Author Caroline O'Donoghue's book is an exploration of the magic that comes from finding yourself and your platonic soulmate at the same time.
Lakespeare returns for its fifth season of Shakespeare By The Lakes with the apt choice of Henry V. Get ready to be transported to the battlefield with thrilling action, powerful speeches, and plenty of fun.
Whether it's one of the free outdoor shows, an unplugged Down the Pub show, or an indoor ticketed matinee At The Hub show, there is an experience to suit everyone. Wednesday is the preview for Shakespeare Down the Pub at Verity Lane Market.
It continues on February 20, before shows at Tuggeranong Town Park, Patrick White Lawns, the ACT Hub and Viking Park.
