Times Past: February 15, 1986

The Australian economy was doing it tough in 1986. There was slow growth and high inflation. Australia was stripped of its Triple-A sovereign credit rating.
Farmers rallied in front of Parliament House with protest placards reading 'Keating is constipated and can't budget'.
On February 15, 1986, The Canberra Times reported an estimated 8000 farmers staged a peaceful but they said the next one would not be peaceful if the government didn't take action.
Many of the farmers said their claims were simple; they wanted the Australian dollar to be allowed to completely float, the government to bring interest rates down and to reduce the tariffs on imported rural equipment.
The main organiser of the rally Canowindra Action Committee Peter Ryan drove his truck in front of Parliament House and lifted the tray symbolising what the government had done for farmers: there was nothing in the tray.
4 years later Australia would enter the recession it had to have. With so many struggling to keep up with the rising cost of living today, a look into the past reveals Australians went through similar experiences.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.