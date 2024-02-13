City police station, possible new HQ for ESA in infrastructure plan

A replacement for the City Police Station, which Canberra's top cop has said is "not fit for purpose", is still more than five years away, an update to the government's forward infrastructure plan shows.
The territory government will also investigate a potential new headquarters for the ACT's Emergency Services Agency and consider whether it needs to build an extra Magistrates Court or expand the current building.
The government's city services, recreation and community services infrastructure update includes plans for the capital's community facilities, renewal precincts and justice and emergency services.
Some police officers were last week told they would be moved out of the heritage-registered building as a result of rain damage.
"The buildings need to be replaced; City Station was built in 1966. It's not fit for purpose. The watch house is not fit for purpose," ACT Chief Police Officer Neil Gaughan told The Canberra Times last month.
The infrastructure plan said the government intended to replace "two of the oldest government buildings occupied by ACT Policing".
"This project will seek to provide a new headquarters for ACT Policing, possibly within the City Centre precinct. This project will also involve the relocation of the City Station, where it may be possible to co-locate the new station with the new police headquarters," the plan said.
"This investment will support ACT Policing service levels, operational efficiency and business continuity, ensuring Canberrans have appropriate access to policing services when needed."
The project would cost up to $250 million and take five years to deliver. The plan shows the government would consider funding the works, which are currently in an "early planning" stage, sometime in the next 10 years.
"In total, the project is estimated to provide approximately 20,000 square metres of floor space with the ability to accommodate over 600 staff," the plan said.
The plan shows the government will explore a potential move of the Emergency Services Agency headquarters from Fairbairn, with an estimated cost of between $100 million and $250 million.
The new headquarters would co-locate more of the services' functions, and further studies would consider whether it would be better to move from the current site or to remain at Fairbairn.
The Fairbairn emergency services headquarters was completed in 2010 but its location was shrouded in controversy as it was initially to be located in Hume, near the Alexander Maconochie Centre.
Cabinet agreed on the Hume site in 2005 but reversed this decision after the ESA put forward a proposal to rent existing buildings from the Capital Airport Group.
The cost of the project blew out from $11.6 million to $75.3 million, an Auditor-General's report found.
A masterplan for the ACT courts and tribunals will consider the needs of the court and tribunal systems over the next 15 to 20 years.
"Infrastructure works for the Magistrates Court may include the construction of an additional ACT Magistrates Court location within Canberra or the expansion of the existing facility to accommodate additional courtrooms and supporting infrastructure, while infrastructure works may be required to provide new fit-out for two courtrooms for the ACT Supreme Court," the plan said.
The plan showed the government has a 15-year time frame to complete the West Basin redevelopment, which will include residential, cafes, restaurants and community spaces.
The Sydney and Melbourne Buildings would be painted the same colour and have facades restored sometime over the next five years, the plan said.
The project follows laws that passed the Legislative Assembly last year to give the City Renewal Authority the power to complete works associated with the buildings on private land in agreement with the owners.
"The ACT government is also investigating ways to assist owners in achieving a consistent appearance of the buildings' facades," the plan said.
The government will be exploring new sites for the Civic library as part of its plans for a new Canberra Theatre. This will take place over the next five years.
"To accommodate the redevelopment of the Canberra Theatre Centre and the surrounding precinct, options and opportunities for a re-located library will be explored," the plan said.
The current library, which cost $14 million and opened in 2006, had "some challenges", then city services minister Chris Steel said in November.
""We are looking at all of our libraries and what opportunities there are to try to attract more people in. Civic is where there is the biggest opportunity, because of the challenges that are presented here. We will be considering all of those issues before we make a decision about its future," Mr Steel said at the time.
