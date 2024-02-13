Should the stadium re-route to Woden?

Apparently the ACT government had it wrong all along. As do David Pocock and the Liberals.
Woden is the promised land after all. Forget Civic and Bruce, that's where the new $500 million, 30,000-seat stadium should be built.
In the aftermath of ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr's shock announcement the old Canberra Raiders HQ in Bruce was the preferred location for a new stadium, there's been plenty of The Canberra Times readers pushing Woden as the better venue.
They point to Football Park, the home of AFL Canberra and Cricket ACT, as the perfect spot.
It's close to the bars and restaurants of Woden, the shopping centre's parking was another positive, while it would also sit on the light rail route when it finally finds its way across the lake.
The fact it's an AFL venue plays no part in it being put forward as a possible location by followers of the rugby codes.
Another possibility would be Phillip Enclosed, across the road from Canberra Hospital.
But that would no longer be on the light-rail and, to be perfectly honest, how big a positive is it to have the new stadium at the end of the line in Woden anyway?
Would that many people in Gungahlin seriously consider catching the tram all the way to Woden and back to watch the game?
The fact is, the ACT government has never considered Woden as a possible venue. And there must be a reason.
Some will have you believe it's a North v South thing, with some sort of conspiracy keeping the South from what's rightfully theirs. (Cue the banjos, pardner.)
Keeping the stadium in Bruce is proof of this.
But tin-foil hats aside, the case for Woden is a thin one.
While it may have once been the geographical centre of Canberra that's no longer the case.
A quick look at a map will show that's actually very close to Lake Burley Griffin, with somewhere in Barton the actual site.
Maybe we could knock down Old Parliament House and build it there?
Or does Manuka Oval become the logical spot? That would mean the rectangular codes would have to go back to playing in the middle of a cricket oval - hardly ideal.
Clearly, having had the Civic Stadium carrot dangled in front of us it's hard to move on from what that would do for Canberra.
But if Civic's not possible then a new stadium in Bruce - as part of a revamped sporting precinct with a brand-spanking-new AIS makes sense.
Woden does not - except to people who live near there. Not that there's anything wrong with self interest - at least you know it's trying.
Bruce's also closer to being in the middle of all Canberrans.
Back in 2018, Yarralumla was the population centre of Canberra, but now - such was Gungahlin's growth - that's moved to the north side of the lake.
Unfortunately for the South, that's closer to Bruce than it is to Woden.
