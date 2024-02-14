The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'I was pretty cooked': Leanne's temperature hit 41.8 degrees, and then she blacked out

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
February 14 2024 - 5:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Leanne Pompeani can watch the footage today and laugh.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.