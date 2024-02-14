'I was pretty cooked': Leanne's temperature hit 41.8 degrees, and then she blacked out

Leanne Pompeani can watch the footage today and laugh.
She can watch as she collapses to the ground, then stumbles along Bathurst's famed Mt Panorama throughout the final 200 metres of a gruelling 10 kilometre course at last year's World Cross Country Championships.
What she can't do, however, is remember crossing the finish line and collapsing with severe heat stroke. Doctors later registered a body temperature of 41.8 degrees. For context, the body typically sits around 37 degrees and anything above 39 degrees is considered dangerous.
While Pompeani somehow managed to finish the race, she didn't escape unscathed. The Canberra long-distance runner was forced to miss the inaugural Maurie Plant Meet in Melbourne five days later.
The event heralded a new dawn for Australian athletes, the first World Athletics Continental Tour Gold event to be held on our shores as some of the globe's top stars battled it out in front of a big crowd.
While she was forced to withdraw, Pompeani still travelled to Melbourne to soak up the atmosphere of a historic evening.
Fast forward 12 months and the 27-year-old returns to Victoria ready to race in the women's 5000 metre event.
It is one of multiple star-studded events to be held on Thursday night, with ACT teen sensation Cam Myers lining up in the men's mile against Stewart McSweyn and new Australian 100m record holder Torrie Lewis contesting the 100m sprint.
For Pompeani, it's a chance to recreate the experience she missed out on last year.
"With what happened at World Cross Country Championships I wasn't ready to race five days later," she said. "I ended up with heat stroke and had a core temperature of 41.8 degrees, I was pretty cooked.
"I had to pull out of Maurie Plant but I still went down there and watched. Being in the stadium was cool, I'm excited I can be down there on the track this time and hopefully the crowds are as big as last year."
While Pompeani is excited to race in Melbourne, she is keeping her expectations low after a challenging six months.
The athlete has battled a long-term hamstring injury that limited her ability to run and left her with crippling pain.
Even more frustrating was the fact it took doctors more than four months to establish a diagnosis, ultimately determining it was a tendon issue.
Pompeani could feel her Paris Olympic dream slipping away with every unresolved medical appointment and said the mental battle was as tough as the physical struggle throughout the second half of last year.
"People go through much worse but for me, so far in my life it was the hardest time I've been through," she said. "It won't be the last injury I have but this one was really challenging. There were a lot of tears for six months, not much sleep and a lot of stress. I wasn't in a very good spot for six months.
"Emotionally and mentally it was exhausting. When I got back into running I still felt exhausted from the emotions. Every day I knew why I was feeling like that and if I could run I would feel better so I needed to get back to running but I couldn't do that. I was a bit lost for six months as an athlete."
Pompeani has spent the past month easing her way back into training and will continue to manage her hamstrings.
The injury has forced a rethink for the road to Paris, with the 5000m now her primary target to ensure she doesn't overload her body.
Pompeani must shave 27 seconds off her personal best to run a qualifying time and ensure she is in the top three ranked Australians to secure a debut Olympics appearance.
The athlete knows she'll be running on a precarious tightrope, but she's excited to give it a crack over the next six months.
"I'm trying to get the time but the other girls are all doing the same," Pompeani said. "The ranking system is very confusing so when we go overseas it might come down to what races you get into, which can come down to who you know.
"The fact I didn't even think I'd be able to try for these Olympics, I'll be happy to get as close as I can."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.