Canberra Day 2024: run or walk around Lake Burley Griffin, hot air balloons and more

On Canberra Day this year, you can start your day with a run or walk around the lake, along with a host of activities throughout the day.
Arts Minister Tara Cheyne says on Canberra Day this year, Monday, March 11, Canberrans are invited to support the community through the Canberra Day Appeal Fun Run, before enjoying a day of entertainment and fun activities for the family at Commonwealth Park from 10am to 5pm.
As part of the Canberra Balloon Spectacular from March 9-17, early risers can start the day watching the launch of more than 40 balloons from Patrick White Lawns. There will be food trucks and coffee carts on site.
The balloons can also be seen from vantage points across the city including the lake foreshores, National Arboretum and Mount Ainslie.
From 10am, Canberrans can support their community by entering the Canberra Day Appeal Fun Run (organised in partnership with the Stromlo Running Festival), a 2km, 5km or 10km run or walk around Lake Burley Griffin to raise funds for local charities through Hands Across Canberra. You can register for the fun run here.
Live music and family entertainment will be the focus on Stage 88 in the morning and then in the afternoon ARIA award winner, Coodjinburra artist, Budjerah, will take centre stage, following rave reviews supporting Ed Sheeran on his recent Australian tour, and his first ever appearance on Triple J's Hottest 100 landing him in the top 20 this year.
A Local Food and Makers Market will provide street food offerings cooked fresh by Canberra's regional vendors featuring cuisine from Italy, Croatia, Mexico, Burma, Modern Australia and more.
"Our growing city is diverse, inclusive and a place our community is proud to call home. I invite Canberrans and visitors alike to enjoy the diverse offerings at Commonwealth Park as they celebrate our great city this Canberra Day," Arts Minister Tara Cheyne said.
"This year's celebrations are all the more meaningful as we are invited to support our community through funds raised through the event and to support the local businesses and entertainers who make the event possible."
For more information, visit enlightencanberra.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.