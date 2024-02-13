The Canberra Times
'Not unusual': Moriarty, Campbell back Marles after reported tensions

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated February 14 2024 - 12:07pm, first published 10:51am
Defence secretary Greg Moriarty, Chief of the Defence Force Angus Campbell and Defence Minister Richard Marles. Pictures by Elesa Kurtz, Keegan Carroll
Defence secretary Greg Moriarty, Chief of the Defence Force Angus Campbell and Defence Minister Richard Marles. Pictures by Elesa Kurtz, Keegan Carroll

Defence secretary Greg Moriarty has confirmed that Defence Minister Richard Marles gave senior officials a sense of his "evolving perspectives and his expectations" at a meeting last year, but denied that Mr Marles had "laid down the law".

