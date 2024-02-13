'Not unusual': Moriarty, Campbell back Marles after reported tensions

Defence secretary Greg Moriarty has confirmed that Defence Minister Richard Marles gave senior officials a sense of his "evolving perspectives and his expectations" at a meeting last year, but denied that Mr Marles had "laid down the law".
Mr Moriarty and Chief of the Defence Force General Angus Campbell faced questions on their working relationship with Mr Marles in Senate estimates on Wednesday, after reports last week of tension between the minister and senior public servants reporting to him.
"There won't be any Valentine's Day cards flowing between the Minister for Defence and his department though, will there?" Liberal senator Simon Birmingham asked officials, only to be met by silence from the senior bureaucrats.
Asked to confirm that Mr Marles had met senior officials to "lay down the law" last year, Mr Moriarty said a meeting had occurred in October, with about 20 Defence group heads and service chiefs present. But the Defence boss was adamant the meeting was not unusual.
"It was a very important meeting, and a very useful one, from I think my perspective, the CDF's perspective and the other senior leaders," Mr Moriarty told Senator Birmingham.
"It was not unusual in the context of previous meetings I've had with previous ministers, where they've set out their objectives, their priorities and their expectations of the department."
"... [It was] important for us to understand the minister's evolving perspectives and his expectations of us.
"Those are reasonable expectations, and it's important for the department to continue to focus on delivering timely, accurate and quality advice to all of our ministers and the government."
But when asked if the Defence boss would characterise it as a "laying down of the law", as reported in the Australian Financial Review on Thursday, Mr Moriarty resisted.
"I wouldn't characterise [it as] that, Senator Birmingham," he said.
Mr Moriarty appeared to confirm reports that Mr Marles had criticised errors with spelling and grammar in briefs provided by the department to him.
"The minister is, very, very reasonably points out the need for us to focus on quality in the work that we provide to him," he said.
When pressed for an answer, Mr Moriarty said, "A number of my ministers over the years have raised quality issues with the department's work from time to time, this is no different."
Mr Moriarty and General Campbell were also asked about a claim that Mr Marles' office had reminded the department to address him as the Deputy Prime Minster.
"The Deputy Prime Minister, I believe, should be referred to as the Deputy Prime Minister," Mr Moriarty said. "He's also the Minister for Defence, but I think it's important to acknowledge the seniority of his position in the government."
General Campbell said he'd "told my officers that he should be addressed as Deputy Prime Minister in all official circumstances, because that's the appropriate respect offered to the senior appointment."
The Defence secretary said he was not aware of a request from the minister or his office to refer to Mr Marles as such.
