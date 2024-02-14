The Canberra Times
New Jindabyne station set up for police snow season 'surge' capacity

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated February 14 2024 - 1:58pm, first published 1:31pm
The new Jindabyne police station. Picture Facebook/NSW Policing
The new Jindabyne police station. Picture Facebook/NSW Policing

The huge visitor surge into Jindabyne during the snow season has required the building of separate ensuite accommodation for up to 20 officers as part of the new police station complex opened in the Snowy Mountains town.

