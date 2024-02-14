Services Australia execs probed on how long they take in the bathroom

Services Australia executives have been asked how long they take to use the bathroom, as senators take the agency to task over reports staff are being reprimanded if they are exceeding timed breaks.
The line of questioning from ACT independent senator David Pocock in Wednesday's estimates saw Services Australia deputy chief executive office Jarrod Howard reveal he had to tell his boss he had a kidney stent inserted last year.
"I haven't timed how long I take to go to the toilet, senator ... I will say I had to have a conversation with the CEO last year where I had a kidney stent put in," Mr Howard told senators.
"... I had to have a conversation with my supervisor about the fact that I would be going to the toilet more often during committees and those sorts of things. It's a completely reasonable thing to have to do with my supervisor."
Call centre staff at Services Australia have alleged that breaks are limited to five minutes every hour, and that the fear of reprimand for exceeding this time has seen some skip bathroom trips during shifts altogether.
Senator Pocock told officials he had spoken to a number of Services Australia staff who claim they have been threatened with a code of conduct complaint for "stealing agency time" if they take too long to use the bathroom or get a drink of water.
The ACT senator added that his office had heard that in some cases, these stolen minutes were written up on a whiteboard in the office as a way to shame offending staff.
Mr Howard acknowledged staff are required to input an auxiliary code to mark the start of their break, and change it back at the end, as a way to signal when calls shouldn't be diverted to that member and "make sure we have the right people in the right place to serve customers".
But he rejected the claim staff were being punished for taking too long in the bathroom.
"We have no way without having a conversation with the staff member of knowing when the staff member is going to the toilet," Mr Howard said.
"There will be times where staff will be coached by their team leader around the fact that they might have been in auxiliary code for longer than what is expected, but those conversations are standard practice across not just the service delivery environment, but a number of environments where a staff member might not be where they're suppose to be and their supervisor is asking questions about it."
"... Now if there are staff members out there that are concerned about the fact we are doing this, I welcome and I will be incredibly supportive of supporting staff in taking the time they need to take to go to the toilet."
Asked by Liberal senator Maria Kovacic whether officials had heard internal complaints from staff about the time given for toilet breaks, Mr Howard said that less than 0.1 per cent of employees had raised the issue with him.
