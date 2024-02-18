It might have looked dilapidated, but I lived in a hidden city oasis

Our landlord was a woman who owned half of the apartments, including ours, and it was a very lax arrangement. There were no inspections, so she had no idea that my partner had pulled up the carpet. The odd phone call to her requesting some maintenance was always met with a rent increase, which is partly why we put up with no hot water in the kitchen. I do give her credit though for bringing together a bohemian bunch of tenants over the years, and because there were only the 16 flats in total, everyone knew everyone in a sitcom type of way. There were public servants, exotic dancers, a funeral director, photographers, musicians, electricians to name a few. People bonded over keeping non-residents out of the dirt carpark, often by hilariously squirting tomato sauce under people's car door handles. I offer no apology to anyone reading this who may have been affected.