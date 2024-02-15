Raiders legend's bold alcohol idea after another boozy NRL lowlight

Booze, footy players and a late-night scuffle - it's a tale as old as time, but maybe not something to so easily shrug at anymore.
As another alcohol-fuelled incident involving rugby league stars made news headlines, the sport's relationship with the drug has been brought back under the microscope, with a Raiders legend blaming a culture of drinking.
Broncos duo Pat Carrigan and Adam Reynolds were at the centre of an NRL investigation over a push-and-shove after a drinking session with teammates in Brisbane last weekend.
It followed former deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce being filmed mid-last week lying on a footpath in Braddon feeling the effects of alcohol and prescription drugs.
The NRL pair fronted the media on Tuesday, apologetic and "embarrassed" about the "heated wrestle", while Broncos coach Kevin Walters confirmed the club wouldn't be taking further action beyond punishment the NRL Integrity Unit decide.
Though all acknowledged it was not a good look for the NRL, Walters also said that it "wasn't the end of the world" and dodged questions about whether it was a genuine issue, declaring "alcohol is a problem in society, and we're part of society", while standing in front of XXXX beer sponsor signage.
Responses from rugby league fans to the incident have varied between calling it a storm in a teacup, to outrage over the lack of professionalism, but one person who wasn't surprised at yet another boozy scandal in the NRL was Raiders great Steve Jackson.
Jackson famously scored the game-winning try for Canberra in the 1989 grand final, but next month will mark 11 years since he became sober to be a better role model for his family.
He suggested that clubs consider cutting players off booze, and challenged teams to think about how much they value playing professionally.
"Current players would go, 'Oh, stop trying to hurt our fun'. I understand that, but if the game told me as a 22-year-old I couldn't drink otherwise I'd be suspended and couldn't play, I would have given up drinking," Jackson said.
"I can honestly say that - that's how much the game meant to me.
"If the game means that much to an individual, then maybe they should put on a drinking ban throughout the season."
Jackson, now running for mayor of Mackay in an election on March 16, said there is an alcohol issue in rugby league, and it's not something that's diminished over time.
"I used to drink alcohol because that's what the culture in rugby league taught us," he said. "We used to drink to celebrate, to drown our sorrows, and then we'd drink in between.
"I think that it's always going to be a problem in rugby league.
"My life has just done a backflip since I stopped [drinking]. I probably wouldn't be here if I was going the way I was. My children were the driving force, because I didn't want to be the father that said, 'Do as I say, not what I do'.
"That's all it is - it's a choice."
Expert in alcohol policy research at La Trobe University, Emmanuel Kuntsche, said while it's easy to dismiss the significance of incidents like those involving the Broncos or Joyce, the damage of the drug in Australia should not be ignored.
"Alcohol use significantly decreases psychological, physical, financial, relational, and vocational wellbeing for drinkers and also for affected others, and it elevates family violence and child abuse.
"The other thing that is not well known is it's a substance that it's highly carcinogenic and each drink contributes to the cancer risk."
Kuntsche said these problems associated to alcohol are heightened in sport because of intense advertising, as well as the positive association fans have with drinking when watching games. And players start out as supporters, making them just as susceptible.
These factors also makes the connection with alcohol and sport tougher to change among society, despite the aforementioned statistics.
"It's classical conditioning, like the Pavlov's dog experiment," Kuntsche, who is seeking a federal funding grant into a new study on alcohol and sport, explained.
"There is that very long tradition of alcohol consumption, and together with the alcohol industry influence, that's what makes it so difficult to change.
"There was a very interesting study in 2013 showing spikes in ambulance attendance after major events like AFL finals, NRL games, Melbourne Cup day and so on - so we know about that association of major sport and harm, but this is the tip of the iceberg.
"People say it's part of society, that it's normal, that it's alright. No, it's not alright, because it negatively affects a lot of people and produces a lot of harm."
Kuntsche supports banning alcohol advertisements in sport, but admits that changing public opinion would take a long time.
He said the current generation of young people are drinking less which is a positive sign and health warning labels on beverages is "going in the right direction", but there is still pushback on restrictive policies when it comes to alcohol.
Director of the centre for sport and social impact at La Trobe University, Geoff Dickson said alcohol sponsorship in sport is "here to stay" because of the financial impact it would have on organisations if it was removed, however he believes there is room for regulations to be tightened.
"Would it decrease levels of alcohol misuse by young Australians in terms of the role modelling effect? It's possible," he said.
"But alcohol is such a pervasive thing that blanket banning alcohol sponsorship in sport would have, at best, a modest impact.
"Is there a problem between alcohol and sport and in rugby league - yes.
"It normalises alcohol consumption by people that play the sport too, and when you have that, you're going to have a few that utilise it inappropriately."
