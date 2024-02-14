Land release, not rezoning will create more affordable housing

The article "Efficiency puts the squeeze on popular utes" (February 11) highlights the impact of the government's fuel efficiency standards on these popular vehicles. Well a good thing too as it might slow the uptake of these large unnecessary and dangerous bemouths. My observations in Canberra indicate to me that they are often not used by tradies or country folk for work or long distance travel (and why they are so good for long distance travel, as mentioned in the article, is beyond me). Rather in Canberra there seem to be many very shiny, clean and empty large utes that are only used for city travel. So bring on the environmentally sound vehicle fuel efficiency standards that all other developed countries adhere to.