Land release, not rezoning will create more affordable housing

Fantastic to see those "complexity and systems thinkers" from Greater Canberra back on the CT front page (February 11). Who would have thought that the ACT housing crisis could be solved by simply rezoning Canberra's "Protected Mansion" suburbs. Once rezoned the market (developers and builders) would replace the very expensive houses in Forrest, Griffith and Manuka with affordable townhouses and units. Brilliant! A new business model. They have the new Planning Minister's ear, so hope they've provided this advice.
The government sold the large blocks of affordable housing in Red Hill (Red Hill Flats) and Griffith (Stuart Flats) and out of the ground came "Renaissance" and "The Parks". Higher density but still units and townhouses. Given the location the new builds are targeted at the luxury market. My favourite is "The Parks" having a "Parisienne feel" and plenty of green space.
Greater Canberra, said "it was no surprise to see a large appreciation in premium homes, given how land values have risen". ACT Treasury analysis that showed that rezoning large blocks will increase the land value by 20 per cent. The ACT government is the monopoly supplier of land in the ACT and sets a high price for and limits supply.
There's an old developers' rule that you can't build affordable housing on expensive land and make money.
Why doesn't government release more land at a price where the market can build housing that's affordable? Median household income can't afford a median priced house.
I appreciate the suggestion in Craig Andrews' letter (February 10) to scale back negative gearing concessions as the number of properties acquired by an investor increases, but that doesn't address the fundamental question of why offer negative gearing concessions at all?
Federal and state governments, economists, and property groups agree an increase in supply is the answer to the national housing crisis. To that end incentives encouraging investors into the construction of new housing are essential.
But the same can't be said for existing houses. Purchases of existing houses do not add one new dwelling to the national stockpile, they create few construction jobs, and with uncapped rent increases prevent tenants saving to acquire their own homes.
The government, very commendably, recently took the existing stage three tax cuts policy and made an internal adjustment to achieve better cost-of-living outcomes. I'd like to see the government take a similar approach to the existing negative gearing policy by declaring that after July 1 no negative gearing concessions will apply to new purchases of existing houses.
This would be a win-win. Investors who purchased houses before that date continue to benefit from current negative gearing arrangements. Those investing after that date, will benefit from negative gearing concessions so long as they purchase new houses.
Mark Kenny ("Trump could shape our election", February 11) may not like it, but Jerusalem is Israel's capital, with its presence in West Jerusalem only controversial to those who don't think Israel should exist. Also, Israel is fighting a war of self-defence in Gaza, as it is entitled to do, and doing so in accordance with international law. Acknowledging these truths does not mean the coalition is surrendering our foreign policy to the US.
No Janelle Caiger (Letters, February 11), Israel did not elect leaders committed to the destruction of the Palestinians. Ariel Sharon was forced to fight the Second Intifada in which Palestinian terrorists killed more than 1000 Israelis and which was launched shortly after Arafat refused an Israel offer of statehood.
Sharon also withdrew Israel totally from Gaza and parts of the West Bank. He hoped the Palestinians would live in peace next to Israel, and this would pave the way for further withdrawals, and, ultimately, a peaceful two-state solution. Unfortunately, as we have seen, Hamas had vastly different plans.
Benjamin Netanyahu's attempts to encourage peace talks included halting all building in settlements for 10 months and releases of Palestinian prisoners who had killed Israelis, and in peace talks in 2014, Netanyahu was "sweating bullets" to make a deal, but the Palestinian leadership walked away, according to US envoy, Martin Indyk.
Caiger needs to look at the Palestinian leadership for the cause of the violence, not the Israeli leaders.
Mary Taylor (Letters, February 12) is missing my point. I have nothing against cyclists, I used to be one myself.
Unfortunately, my aged body doesn't allow me this pleasure anymore. My point is - if a cyclist caused an accident through negligence or even arrogance - there is no comeback to the unfortunate vehicle driver, other than the civil courts.
For example, my wife had a very near miss some time ago, when a cyclist travelling at some speed, came from behind our car on a footpath and crossed in front of her on a zebra crossing. There was no warning, and if my wife hadn't jammed on her brakes, a tragedy would have occurred.
I have written before about bicycle registration, and my comments then remain. As a child in WA, I paid registration and I was covered for such accidents. Further, my bicycle details including the serial number of the frame were on file. Hence if it was stolen, and found it could be returned, instead of finishing in police auctions. Win-win.
I was walking my three small dogs who were on leads on the pathway way around Macgregor creek on Tuesday when a recumbent bike headed straight for us, the rider did not slow down at all like the whole pathway was his and he was travelling at a good speed and not concerned about hitting anyone or someone's pet. The bike had more bells and whistles than a V8 super car as well as mirrors, go pro, but apparently no horn.
If he wants too ride on the pathways he needs to abide by the rules, which he can confirm with Access Canberra, that he should ride around me, if he wants this bike to resemble a car, get on the road and ride (bike lanes). There should be rego on all bikes so they can be reported for their dreadful selfish behaviour.
In his address to the National Press Club, Richard Denniss from the Australia Institute said that the government raised more revenue from HECS than it does from the Petroleum Resource Rent Tax: $4.9 billion versus $2.2 billion. Australia is the world's largest liquefied gas exporter and yet we earn significantly less from our gas resources than other countries. "Thank you children. You're the backbone of our economy." How sad is that?
Our politicians of all stripes should be ashamed of themselves. Instead of bickering over stage three tax cuts and broken promises, it is time they put Australian people ahead of their self interest and ambitions.
We had the Henry Tax Review over a decade ago. Its findings are still valid. We could implement it. The question remains, do we have politicians with the integrity and balls to do it and do it without cherry picking for political point scoring.
Andrew Fraser's article "Aboriginal prison rates a problem we all must face" (February 10) seems a bit confused. Hasn't the fellow heard of the Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody? Over 30 years old now, but it's pretty much all in there.
He pronounces "stopping people getting there [prison] in the first place would be better than improving conditions inside". You don't say.
A major takeaway from the RCIADC was the overwhelming need to address the underlying causes leading to incarceration in the first place.
He concludes, "Could the problem be us, the white majority in the comfortable middle class?" The significant "no" vote on the Voice referendum strongly suggests that it is rather the majority of Australians who are the problem here.
Since the RCIADIC, there have been way too many reviews, reports, recommendations, and associated committees, with attendant strategies and structures. Governments, nobly, but mostly politically, then proclaim their commitments to address, meaningfully, the underlying causes, and with lots of appended funding.
Now the Productivity Commission has effectively eviscerated the most recent offering, the 2020 Intergovernmental Closing the Gap Agreement, with: "Governments have failed to fully grasp the nature and scale of change required to meet the obligations they signed up to".
Will Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people ever have a say themselves?
Perhaps Capital Hill would be a suitable site for statues of Walter Burley Griffin and Marion Mahony Griffin.
The article "Efficiency puts the squeeze on popular utes" (February 11) highlights the impact of the government's fuel efficiency standards on these popular vehicles. Well a good thing too as it might slow the uptake of these large unnecessary and dangerous bemouths. My observations in Canberra indicate to me that they are often not used by tradies or country folk for work or long distance travel (and why they are so good for long distance travel, as mentioned in the article, is beyond me). Rather in Canberra there seem to be many very shiny, clean and empty large utes that are only used for city travel. So bring on the environmentally sound vehicle fuel efficiency standards that all other developed countries adhere to.
You don't always have to go over the border to get cheaper fuel. On Friday, February 2, I needed fuel, so after using the FuelCheck app, found that 95 RON fuel was 20c per litre cheaper at United Kambah than the surrounding Ampol/EG/Coles outlets. Guess where I filled up? And no crossing the border required.
"We are all in the gutter, but some of us are looking at the stars". Unfortunately, by his own admission, Barnaby Joyce is no Oscar Wilde.
For his own sake, I hope King Charles is opting for modern medical science, and diluting the advice of the Royal Homeopaths by a factor of a couple of billion.
As Israel plans to move into and presumably to destroy Rafah, it has a problem; to safely move 1.3 million Palestinians. The Red Cross has already made it clear that it doesn't remotely have capacity to assist and there is nowhere left in Gaza where people can live. I earnestly hope the Israel Defence Force is aware of this quote from Colin Powell the former US Secretary of State. "You need to understand, if you take out a government, take out a regime, guess who becomes the government and regime and is responsible for the country? You are. So, if you break it, you own it."
On the topic of the right for workers to disconnect after hours, I hope it's a step towards everyone being able to disconnect from where the technocrats want to take us. As the march of the non-democratic forces of technology continue to shape our lives, along the with the threat of AI, surveillance, virtual reality and transhumanism that accompanies them, it would be nice to have the option of saying no.
In case Canberra thinks it isn't affected by the issue of contaminated mulch currently underway in NSW, my complex in Kingston years ago paid for mulch, via our groundskeepers, that I have been picking bits of plastic, nylon tangles and other garbage from ever since.
