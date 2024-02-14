The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Land release, not rezoning will create more affordable housing

By Letters to the Editor
February 15 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fantastic to see those "complexity and systems thinkers" from Greater Canberra back on the CT front page (February 11). Who would have thought that the ACT housing crisis could be solved by simply rezoning Canberra's "Protected Mansion" suburbs. Once rezoned the market (developers and builders) would replace the very expensive houses in Forrest, Griffith and Manuka with affordable townhouses and units. Brilliant! A new business model. They have the new Planning Minister's ear, so hope they've provided this advice.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.