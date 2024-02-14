Popular Civic bar and restaurant up for sale

One of Canberra's most prominent nightlife venues is up for sale as the owners "test the market" for potential buyers.
Hospitality company Harvac has listed Wilma and The Pearl, the restaurant and bar venue on the corner of Genge and Bunda streets, for sale.
The venues could sell for between $2 million and $3 million, depending on financing arrangements.
Wilma and The Pearl launched in 2021 after a complete refurbishment and rebrand from its former life as Kokomo's nightclub.
Harvac, run by brothers Pete and Mike Harrington, spent $5 million on the renovations, which included adding the upper level to house cocktail bar The Pearl.
Wilma, the pan-Asian barbecue restaurant, occupies the ground level.
The refresh came after Kokomos was the scene of a fatal brawl in July 2020, followed by the 2021 COVID lockdowns.
Nearly three years into its new look, the venue was booming, Pete Harrington said.
"All Harvac venues are flourishing in 2024 and Wilma is doing particularly well, continuing to grow year on year," he said.
But the company was offering the business for sale, if the "right buyer" was to come along.
"As the brand expands we are always on the lookout for other spaces and opportunities," Mr Harrington said.
The venues have been listed for sale with Auction Advantage's Frank Walmsley.
Described as "ready for transformation into a pub, late-night bar or nightclub", the venue is open for expressions of interest until March 23.
The venue's seven-day liquor license, which permits service of alcohol between 7am and 4am, would appeal to many potential buyers, Mr Walmsley said.
The absence of residential buildings nearby also meant the venue was "not plagued with noise complaints", the listing states.
The opportunity was there to return the venue to its roots as a nightlife venue, without the need to spend on a new fitout, Mr Walmsley said.
"It basically presents a perfect opportunity for a fraction of the cost for someone to reinvent it and turn it into the premier late-night bar that Canberra now needs emerging from COVID. The infrastructure is there," he said.
The 700-square-metre business is licensed for 510 patrons and includes private function spaces upstairs.
The current owners pay $31,000 per month, including GST and outgoings, to rent the space.
Pete Harrington reiterated the sale listing did not necessarily mean the end of Wilma and The Pearl.
"It is completely possible that Wilma may remain in the same location for the next 20 years," he said.
