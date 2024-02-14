'Whoever plays the best': The clear goal driving Raiders young gun towards No.6 jersey

It's been tough, but there's a clear goal driving Ethan Strange through a gruelling pre-season.
Now it's crunch time for the Canberra Raiders rookie, who feels whoever plays the best in the pre-season trials will be rewarded with a lime green No.6 jersey.
Strange and Raiders recruit Kaeo Weekes have been locked in a pre-season-long battle to replace Jack Wighton at five-eighth.
They'll partner each other in the halves for the Green Machine's first trial - against Parramatta at Kogarah Oval on Saturday - with the goal to wear the No.6 jersey against Newcastle come round one.
Both Strange and Weekes are NRL rookies - Strange has played just the one game after making his debut last year, while Weekes played 12 for Manly before moving to Canberra.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart's keeping his cards close to his chest as to who might be ahead in the race to face the Knights - except to emphasise the importance of the trials.
Strange also was unsure what Stuart was thinking: "I've got no idea to be honest with you brother."
Both he and Weekes have been pushing each other as they look to book a ticket to Newcastle for the season opener on March 7.
"It's been good. I've been enjoying it. It's been tough obviously, very physically gruelling, but I've been enjoying it and it helps that there's a goal there this year that's driving it," Strange told The Canberra Times.
"It's what you want to do since you were a child is go out there [and play NRL] and there's an opportunity there for me.
"It's a bit of a battle with a couple of other boys, but it's healthy competition. We're pushing each other.
"Whoever plays the best will probably get that jersey. Whoever puts their best foot forward in those trials will get that I guess."
"That" will be playing alongside Raiders halfback Jamal Fogarty.
Fogarty's said whoever missed out on the five-eighth role could still make the 17 - given they both have utility value.
Strange made his debut against Melbourne in the centres, while Weekes mostly played fullback or on the bench for the Sea Eagles.
Vice-captain Fogarty's been a great sounding board for Strange to hone his skills.
"He's very helpful. He's so good for us young boys," Strange said.
"Having someone older and experienced like that there - and he's genuinely a good person as well.
"If I need to ask him anything I will and there's no stupid questions with him - he'll help me with everything."
He might only be 19, but Strange's a deceptively big body.
According to the official statistics, he's 190 centimetres tall and weighs 99 kilograms.
That's the same height as Wighton, but 3kg heavier - and Wighton was known as a physical player, both with and without the ball.
That lends itself to comparisons between the two.
Wighton was also someone Strange looked to last year before the former joined South Sydney.
"There are similarities. I used to watch him at training and just try and take things from him, and ask him questions all the time," Strange said.
"I used to love his aggressiveness and he's very smart as well, with his defensive reads especially."
Strange felt he and Weekes were also similar players - they like to use their pace to run the ball.
They had a taste of working together in the halves during the pre-season when Fogarty had a niggling hamstring injury.
They'll use that combination against the Eels on Saturday.
"We're both probably more five-eighth, but we were jumping in that seven role," Strange said.
"It was a bit chaotic at the start because we weren't used to it, but I think we got a bit better towards the end.
"I think we just need to keep practising it because who knows when we might end up in that role."
NRL PRE-SEASON TRIAL
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Parramatta Eels at Kogarah Oval, 5.55pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Chevy Stewart, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. James Schiller, 4. Albert Hopoate, 5. Xavier Savage, 6. Kaeo Weekes, 7. Ethan Strange, 8. Emre Guler, 9. Zac Woolford (c), 10. Pasami Saulo, 11. Mitchell Spencer, 12. Simi Sasagi, 13. Ata Mariota. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Prinston Esera, 16. Michael Asomua, 17. Jed Stuart, 18. Danny Levi, 19. Adam Cook, 20. Peter Hola, 21. Mitch Henderson, 22. Peter Taateo, 23. Noah Martin, 24. Loghan Lewis, 25. Vena Patuki-Case.
Eels squad: 1. Blaize Talagi, 2. Haze Dunster, 3. Morgan Harper, 4. Bailey Simonsson, 5. Sean Russell, 6. Daejarn Asi, 7. Ethan Sanders, 8. Ky Rodwell, 9. Brendan Hands, 10. Ofahiki Ogden, 11. Shaun Lane, 12. Kelma Tuilagi, 13. Ryan Matterson. Interchange: 14. Luca Moretti, 15. Wiremu Greig, 16. Matt Doorey, 17. Makahesi Makatoa, 18. Matthew Arthur, 19. Toni Mataele, 20. Joshua Lynn, 21. Charlie Guymer, 22. Dan Keir, 23. Saxon Pryke, 24. Zac Cini, 25. Isaac Lumelume, 26. Ethyn Martin.
