'It really has been a privilege': ATO Commissioner's final estimates appearance

Australian Taxation Office Commissioner Chris Jordan has made his 31st and final opening statement before a Senate estimates committee.
Mr Jordan is due to retire from the ATO on February 29, after more than a decade in the top job, and senators from across politics thanked him for his service at an estimates hearing on Wednesday.
Finance Minister Katy Gallagher, also the Public Service Minister, acknowledged Mr Jordan for his long career in the public service.
"I just want to jump in before commissioner Jordan ... just to acknowledge this historic moment of commissioner Jordan's final appearance before an estimates committee and just put on the record the government's thanks and appreciation for more than a decade in the role as Commissioner of Taxation," she said.
"Of distinguished public service through some pretty exciting and difficult times as well in the past decade, that we've seen.
"He's performed at a high level for many, many years. And the government's deeply appreciative of his performance and his public service."
Committee chair Labor senator Jess Walsh and Liberal senator Jane Hume also acknowledged Mr Jordan's service.
Mr Jordan made a short opening statement.
"It really has been a privilege to be the Commissioner of Taxation," he said.
"I've been proud to represent the interests of all taxpayers, both here at Senate estimates, and at a range of other forums over my 11 years.
"I have appreciated, really been honoured to be able to directly interact with senators as part of our democratic processes."
Mr Jordan wrapped up by previewing an address he is due to give at the National Press Club on February 21.
Rob Heferen, an experienced public servant, will take over the role for a seven-year term.
