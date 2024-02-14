Missing man's body found near Shepherds Lookout

The body of a 57-year-old man reported missing around midday on Tuesday was located by police near Shepherds Lookout, outside Strathnairn later that evening.
The man had been reported missing about 12.25pm on Tuesday in the same location.
Police began searching for him shortly after he was reported missing, taking in bushland areas near the Murrumbidgee River and Shepherds Lookout.
The searchers included general duties officers, AFP Search and Rescue, and the ACT State Emergency Service.
The deceased was located about 7.20pm.
Police are unwilling to speculate about the cause of death and are investigating the circumstances of the incident.
They would like to speak to anyone who may have been in the vicinity of Shepherds Lookout between 11am Monday and 3pm on Tuesday to assist their investigation.
Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote reference 7672986. Information can be provided anonymously.
