The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Missing man's body found near Shepherds Lookout

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated February 14 2024 - 4:50pm, first published 3:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The body of a 57-year-old man reported missing around midday on Tuesday was located by police near Shepherds Lookout, outside Strathnairn later that evening.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.