Political reporter wins Fulbright scholarship

Federal politics and public sector reporter Justine Landis-Hanley has been chosen to participate in the prestigious Fulbright program in the United States.
She is one of 45 Australian Fulbright scholars announced this year. She will undertake a Master of Science, specialising in investigative data journalism.
Her goal is to help pioneer new ways for journalists to showcase data-driven political investigations, through emerging mediums, to ultimately expose corruption and hold governments to account.
Deputy editor Scott Hannaford said the entire newsroom was incredibly proud of Landis-Hanley's scholarship success.
"Since joining The Canberra Times in 2023, Justine has proven to be an incredibly skilled and tenacious political reporter," Hannaford said.
"Along with colleague Miriam Webber, she has helped make our Public Eye column a Monday morning must-read for anyone working in or around the public service in the capital.
"She's proven her ability as a strong political news breaker, and I have no doubt she'll go on to do great things in journalism following her studies in the US."
The scholarship is known to be the largest educational exchange program in the world with 160 participating countries.
In its 75-year history, more than 370,000 students, academics, and professionals have honed their talents abroad as part of the Fulbright Program.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.