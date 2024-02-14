The Canberra Times
Political reporter wins Fulbright scholarship

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
February 15 2024 - 5:00am
Federal politics and public sector reporter Justine Landis-Hanley has been chosen to participate in the prestigious Fulbright program in the United States.

