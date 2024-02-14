Best electric bikes in Australia for 2024: We tested & rated 7 popular e-Bikes

Whether you're commuting to work or exploring new trails, these are my top four electric bikes you should check out:

Our picks for the best E-Bikes in Australia reviewed

Best fat tyre e-bike

Presenting the Mamba Gallivanter Electric Bike, the perfect partner for exhilarating excursions and smooth commutes. This bike bravely tackles any terrain, from sandy beaches to rough off-road roads, thanks to its sturdy fat tyres, and it always provides an exciting ride.

Its powerful 750W Bafang electric motor is easily capable of achieving speeds of up to 40 km/h. But it is the other features that make it one of the best fat tyre electric bikes available on the Australian market. First of all, the Gallivanter is unique because of its premium 48V, 15Ah (720 Wh), LG 21700 Cells, which are built into the battery and provide dependability and lifespan for lengthy rides. In addition, the Suntour forks and coil spring suspension offer a smooth and pleasant ride, especially over uneven terrain, and a thumb throttle improves control over speed.

The Mamba Gallivanter is a high-performing device that also puts safety and convenience first. Your vehicles become more useful with integrated lights, racks, and fenders, and Logan Hydraulic brakes provide safe stopping power when needed. The Gallivanter makes up for its marginally smaller battery capacity than its predecessor by using much more reliable LG A-grade cells. The bike's modern style and practical features compensate for the limited colour selection (black or silver grey), appealing to both commuters and adventure seekers.

With its loaded performance capabilities and feature-rich design, the Mamba Gallivanter is a great value for the money when you compare it to similar e-bikes. But who is it for? It's designed for everyday commuters and adventure seekers looking for a dependable and adaptable electric bike that can easily navigate a variety of terrains. But since it only comes in black or silver grey, the Mamba Gallivanter might not be the best solution for people who value a wide range of colour selections or who need a larger battery capacity.

Pros

Purpose-built for handling all sorts of terrain.

Improved battery performance over its predecessor.

Integrated fenders, lights, and rear cargo rack.

Powerful 750W Bafang electric motor and excellent brake-stopping power.

Cons

Only comes in black and silver grey.

Long-distance riders might want a better battery pack.

Best budget-friendly electric bike

The $1,799 price of the NCM Aspen electric mountain bike puts it in the entry-level bracket and makes it quite palatable for people on a budget. However, its cost isn't the only attractive thing.

Designed as an all-rounder option, the Aspen has several features designed to improve riding enjoyment. Every feature of the bike was made with functionality and convenience in mind, from the aggressive and responsive ride feel made possible by the rigid front fork and aggressive stem angle to the well-considered additions like the integrated bell, fender bosses, sticker slap guard, and locking ergonomic grips. In addition to improving the riding experience, these features meet the needs of trail riders on a practical level.

Driven by a 500W hub motor from Das-Kit and with a 24-gear Shimano Acera drivetrain, the Aspen performs admirably. Its electric motor isn't the most gutsy going around but with the everyday rider in mind, it doesn't need to be. But due to its 26-inch tyres and adjustable gearing, the Aspen is a reliable companion that can handle both steep inclines and level routes with ease.

Even while the Aspen is excellent in many ways, there are some trade-offs to be aware of. The bike's aggressive geometry may not be as friendly to certain riders, requiring them to make adjustments for maximum comfort. Furthermore, some riders may find that their customisation options are limited by the lack of bottle cage bosses, rack bosses, and kickstand accommodations, forcing them to look for other ways to satisfy their needs.

To sum up, the NCM Aspen electric mountain bike presents an alluring combination of cost-effectiveness, functionality, and personalisation options. It is an appealing option for cyclists wishing to start their biking excursions because of its reasonable price point, capable transmission, and well-considered features. For riders looking for an affordable entry point into the world of e-biking, the Aspen is one of the best electric bikes to purchase due to its overall value and performance, despite some limits.

Pros

Well-equipped for everyday use with fantastic performance and longevity.

Can be used on light gravelly tracks and terrain.

Cons

At 38 kg, the bike is rather hefty, making storage and transportation challenging.

A maximum speed of 25 km/hr.

Best electric bike under $2,000

The Mamba Venom is a popular electric bike for daily commuters who don't want to spend big. It comes with a 750W Bafang motor which doesn't feel overwhelming and is sufficient to deliver a smooth ride for commuters. The stated range of 90 km on a full charge is not realistic in the real world and it's probably closer to 70km - still more than enough to go several days without having to charge it. Even when the throttle is given some work on levels 3 and 4, battery depletion is consistent.

The Mamba Venom works well on dirt trails and bike routes, but it's easy to foresee that intense mountain biking is not suited to this bike. Having a throttle function is really helpful, especially when negotiating hills and crowded roads, but inclines steeper than 30 degrees and it starts to slow down.

However, the Venom isn't strictly limited to roads and pathways. It has front shocks but lacks rear suspension, making it tricky to navigate rougher surfaces without having to adjust rear tyre pressure. Nevertheless, due to its robust handling, it's more than capable of navigating a gravel track. With its easy-to-use controls and convenient LED display, it offers a smooth and straightforward riding experience.

The Mamba Venom is a visually striking design that draws attention due to its lightweight aluminium frame and sleek appearance. This bike has a powerful motor and a long-lasting battery that supports its enticing performance and endurance ratio. While its price point positions Venom in the entry-level class of electric bikes, it provides all the juice and features that a daily commuter or food delivery person would want without going over the top.

Pros

Perfect for daily commuters.

Throttle mode and a 5-speed control system.

Decent load capacity of 140 kg.

Strikes a good balance between power and ride longevity.

Cons

Starts to slow down on inclines greater than 30 degrees.

Not designed for intense slopes or rugged terrain.

Best folding electric bike

The newest model in the Mamba e-bike family, the Taureg from Pedl, seamlessly combines power and portability. This foldable electric bike raises the bar for convenience and versatility, making it the perfect choice for riders who are space-conscious without sacrificing performance.

Unlike the more powerful 750W motor that you find on other Mamba electric bikes such as the Venom and Gallivanter, the Taureg's 48V 500W motor is still more than enough for zipping around the city. For riders who want effortless riding or have mobility issues, the throttle option is an absolute godsend. With the support of an 18Ah battery, range anxiety vanishes, and you will get several days in without having to charge it (unless of course, you are not smooth on the throttle).

The Mamba Taureg is a great travel and camping partner designed to fit in with small spaces. Unlatch the clips and you can fold the bike into itself. However, at 23kg, its alloy frame does take a bit of effort to carry around. The adjustable seating position also makes it a great option for shorter riders or those who value portability.

The Mamba Taureg is the best folding e-bike you can get for under $2,000. In typical Mamba fashion, they have managed to pack the Taureg with as many useful features as they could whilst still maintaining a value-for-money price point. Whilst the motor isn't as powerful as its bigger cousins, it handles great and the 48V18AH 21700 cell battery is a nice addition. Other features include a 7-speed Shimano gearbox, integrated lighting, front, and rear hydraulic disc brakes, and a cosy saddle.

Pros

One of the lightest folding electric bikes available.

Range of up to 90km and great battery life.

16-inch all-terrain tyres give it more flexibility.

Under $2,000.

Practical design.

Cons

Maximum speed of 35 km/hr.

Cheap electric bike for leisurely rides

For those seeking a reasonably priced electric bike that can transport them around, the Phoenix Urban electric bike is a fantastic choice. With a maximum speed of up to 25 km/h, the 250W brushless motor is ideal for leisurely riding and commuting. You can go up to 40 kilometres on a single charge with its 10Ah lithium-ion battery, which is more than sufficient for the majority of people's daily demands. Because of its strength, durability, and low weight, the aluminium alloy frame is simple to use and move.

Large 26-inch tyres coupled with a top-notch Shimano 6-speed shifter make for a smoother ride, and both front and rear disc brakes guarantee more powerful stopping. A headlight with an LED makes riding at night as clear as during the day, while a basket and bag rack guarantee secure storage.

The Phoenix Urban comes with practical amenities such as a storage rack, an LED headlight for night-riding visibility, and a front basket for convenient storage. Whilst it doesn't with the bells and whistles of more expensive e-bikes, the Urban has been designed for the everyday person in mind.

Pros

Smooth riding at 25km/h, making it perfect for commuting and leisurely rides.

Battery range of up to 40 kilometres on a single charge.

Light, easy to handle and transport.

Cons

Only has six speeds and a 250W motor.

Only suitable for riders between 160-180cm.

Best electric trail bike

In the realm of electric mountain bikes, the Sur-Ron Light Bee X is a daring and covert choice that provides a distinctive and thrilling riding experience. This bike is not for the timid or faint-hearted since it has been designed primarily for off-road tracks.

The 60-volt Panasonic lithium-ion battery pack that powers the Light Bee X can be removed, and it has two operating modes: sport and eco. A 55 - 75 km range is claimed by Sur-Ron per charge, depending on riding circumstances, mode, and how you handle it. The electric dirt bike's aluminium frame, 19-inch wheels, and eight-inch-travel inverted front fork provide stability and durability on a variety of surfaces but it's right at home on sandy and rocky tracks.

The fully adjustable suspension system is one noteworthy feature that guarantees a comfortable ride even on rocky trails. The solid traction provided by the gripping off-road tyres increases control and confidence. For riders who would rather have a motorised experience, the Light Bee X is appropriate since it runs only on throttle power and does not require pedalling.

Thanks to the superior stopping power of hydraulic disc brakes, safety is of the utmost importance. But larger riders might find the compact frame uncomfortable, and serious off-road aficionados might not be satisfied with the bike's capabilities.

However, the Light Bee X dazzles with its potent engine and lightweight construction, providing quick acceleration and deft handling. It allows riders to personalise and optimise their experience, and it is fully upgradeable for better performance.

All things considered, the Sur-Ron Light Bee X is a fun and adaptable e-bike suitable for riders of all experience levels. This bike delivers an amazing ride that will undoubtedly make an impression, regardless of your level of expertise levelling up or downhill riding experience. Simply put, if you want to carve up the track then this is one of the best electric bikes to put to the test.

Pros

Fast and punchy power.

Has a rugged feel to it.

More lightweight than you might anticipate.

Great battery performance.

Cons

A lengthy setup process.

Sometimes attracts unsavoury attention.

Best electric bike with dual suspension

The CrossX Electric Bike positions itself as a complete answer for easy and fashionable daily transportation. With a top speed of 25 km/h and no licence requirement, it can accommodate riders of different abilities. And at just over $1,500, it is arguably one of the best dual-suspension options out there.

Its built-in bike computer, which has an odometer and speedometer, makes monitoring trips simple. But aside from these stock standard features, the CrossX stands out with its puncture-resistant tyres and reflective sidewall stripes. Now you can ride in urban areas with a bit more confidence knowing a puncture is far less likely to happen.

With pedal assist mode, the expected maximum is up to 100 km but only if you upgrade the battery. Although this depends on battery capacity, this is quite impressive and its range is far greater than similarly priced bikes. To make it more palatable for the everyday commuter and leisure rider, the bike includes $150 worth of accessories, such as lights, a stand, a bell, mudguards, and an assembly toolkit. With its features and capabilities, it rivals electric mountain bikes in its price bracket.

The CrossX electric bicycle guarantees a smooth and effective ride thanks to its dependable 36 Volt 250 Watt rear wheel hub brushless geared motor from XOFO, which is renowned for its high torque and dependability. Convenience and security are offered by the detachable Samsung lithium-ion battery, while stability and durability are provided by the aircraft-grade lightweight aluminium alloy frame.

Overall, the CrossX Electric Bike from Leitner targets people who want a smooth, reliable, and comfortable ride. The power of its motor and rugged tyres also make it an attractive option for mountain biking and exploring. One of the downsides, however, is the lack of storage options.

Pros

Smooth and responsive front and rear suspension.

Puncture-resistant tyres come as standard.

Reflective sidewall striping on tyre rims for added safety.

Cons

Top speed of only 25 km/hr.

Only suits riders taller than 165cm.

What To Look For In An Electric Bike Before Purchasing

When it comes to buying an electric bike, we've outlined a few important things to consider.

Ascertain Your Needs for Riding. Think about the intended usage and location of your electric bike. Do you ride off-road trails, commute to work in a city, or just want to take a leisurely ride about town? Selecting the ideal electric bike type will be made easier if you are aware of your riding requirements.

Select the Correct Type. Electric bicycles come in a variety of forms, each intended to serve a certain function. Folding bikes, fat tyre bikes, city bikes and mountain e-bikes are a few popular varieties. Select the one that best fits your riding style and intended use.

Think About Motor Power and Battery Capacity. An electric bike's performance and range are determined by its motor power and battery capacity. Seek out a bike that can tackle the kind of riding you want to do with enough motor power (measured in watts). Take into account the battery capacity as well (which is expressed in watt- or ampere-hours) to make sure you have enough range for your regular journeys.

Take a Test Ride Before Buying. Take some time to test-ride various electric bikes to get a sense of how they handle and feel before making a purchase. Considerations including comfort, stability, and usability should be made. You can select the ideal bike for your requirements and tastes by testing a few different models.

Verify Legal Requirements. Learn about the speed limits, age restrictions, and helmet legislation that apply to electric bikes in your area. To avoid any legal concerns when riding, make sure the electric bike you choose conforms with these regulations.

Look for High-quality Components. Invest in an electric bicycle that has tyres, suspension, gears, brakes, and suspension made of high-quality materials. Aside from improving the bike's longevity and performance, high-quality parts also make riding safer and more pleasurable.

Take into Account Added Features. You should think about adding features like integrated lights, fenders, racks, and suspension systems that can improve your riding experience. These features increase your electric bike's adaptability and convenience and make it appropriate for a broader variety of riding environments.

Establish a Budget. When buying an electric bicycle, establish a reasonable spending limit and follow it. The cost of electric bikes can vary greatly, so consider your needs and preferences when deciding how much you're ready to spend. Don't forget to account for additional maintenance and accessory fees.

Investigate Brands and Models. Invest some time in investigating various electric bike brands and models to choose reliable and respectable manufacturers. To help you narrow down your selections, read user reviews, visit local bike shops, and get advice from knowledgeable riders.

Think About After-Sales Support. Lastly, take into account the manufacturer's or retailer's after-sales support. Check for guarantees, maintenance choices, and customer service to be sure you have help in place in case something goes wrong or you need maintenance.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the most cost-effective electric bikes available in Australia?

There are numerous possibilities for reasonably priced electric bikes for Aussies. Pedl, Reid Cycles, Leitner, and VelectriX are a few well-known brands. These manufacturers offer models that are reasonably priced without sacrificing performance or quality. Remember that although these bikes might be less costly, they might not have every function and component that more expensive electric bikes have.

Can you recommend a high-quality electric mountain bike for Australian terrain?

Get an electric mountain bike with a strong motor and decent suspension for Australian terrain. Merida eOne-Sixty, Specialised Turbo Levo, and Giant Trance E+ are a few well-liked choices. These bikes perform exceptionally well on tough terrain because they were made with off-road use in mind.

Are there any Australian-made electric bikes that stand out in the market?

Indeed, there are a few electric motorcycles built in Australia that are particularly notable. Stealth Electric Bikes, which sells high-performance electric bikes intended for off-road use, is one of the most well-known companies. Other well-known manufacturers are Earth Electric Bikes and Dyson Bikes, which provide a variety of styles for various rider types.

Which brands offer the best electric bikes in Australia for 2024?

In Australia, among the top brands of electric bikes for 2024 are Pedl, Scott, Giant, Trek, Merida, and Specialised. These manufacturers are known for creating high-quality, dependable, and long-lasting electric motorcycles, and they provide a variety of models to suit various rider types.



What are the legal power limits for electric bikes in Australia?

Electric bikes are referred to as "pedelecs" or "e-bikes" in Australia. Pedelecs can only go as fast as 25 km/h and produce a maximum of 250 watts of power. While e-bikes are subject to varied rules and criteria, they can reach a high speed of 60 km/h and a maximum power output of 2,000 watts.