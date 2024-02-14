The Canberra Times
Health secretary dared to ignore minister's calls in 'right to disconnect' debate

Justine Landis-Hanley
By Justine Landis-Hanley
February 15 2024 - 10:49am
Shadow health minister Anne Ruston has dared Health and Aged Care secretary Blair Comley to turn off his phone and ignore his minister's calls, as the 'right to disconnect' debate bleeds into senate estimates.

