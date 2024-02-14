'We have let the taxpayers down': Education boss on Courgette dinner

The Education boss has said the department let the taxpayer down by holding a dinner at a Canberra fine dining restaurant, and revised rules for hospitality expenditure.
The department's secretary Tony Cook was responding to questions from Liberal senator Sarah Henderson about a $1209 dinner held at Canberra's Courgette restaurant in March 2023.
The bill was for a dinner for the National Research Infrastructure Advisory Group at the one hat fine dining establishment. There are eight members of this group and five ex-officio members of the group.
Mr Cook said the dinner would have cost "about $100 a head".
Senator Henderson had raised this dinner, and others, at the last Senate estimates in October 2023.
"I think we have let the taxpayers down in terms of what they would expect from public servants," Mr Cook said on Thursday morning.
He revealed Education Minister Jason Clare had spoken to him on January 31 about the issue, and that he responded within seven days of that meeting by reining in the department's hospitality allowances.
"I have responded to that, within seven days, by revising the department's hospitality policy," Mr Cook said.
"We now have limits on the expenditure that is allowed to be made.
"That limit reflects the Australian Taxation Office travel allowance rates, that the public is also eligible to.
"The maximum rates, which would then mean that the majority of those restaurants would be completely out of our new policy, the maximum rate is $77," he told Senators.
Senator Henderson thanked Mr Cook for updating the committee on the new policy, but criticised the department for picking up the bill in the first place.
"How could you run a department which allows this sort of flagrant waste of taxpayers dollars?" she asked.
Mr Cook responded, "I take your point, and I think we have let the taxpayers down."
"I think, as I said, if you look at the range of those restaurants, and the numbers, I think some of those restaurants were ... under $40 a head, including ministerial receptions for overseas ministers for education."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.