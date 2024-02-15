Don't miss Canberra's own 'hard lemonade' at the Multicultural Festival

Don't miss the opportunity to sample Canberra's own "hard" lemonade this weekend, thanks to a collaboration between Oscar's Bakery and Underground Spirits.
The bakery's Turkish lemonade has become a festival favorite since it first went on sale in 2019, known for its refreshing and tasty appeal.
This year, bakery founder Oscar Gul sought to elevate the experience by partnering with Canberra's own Underground Spirits.
"When we mixed our traditional Turkish lemonade with Underground Spirits' vodka, the result was nothing short of extraordinary," Gul said.
"This lemonade is a piece of my heritage, crafted with the same passion and precision I learned in Turkey.
"Using only the freshest lemons and a meticulous balance of juice and zest, we've brought the taste of Turkish summers to Canberra."
Underground Spirits chief executive officer Claudia Roughley has been a fan of the lemonade for years.
"Collaborating with Oscar has been a fantastic journey," she says.
"His dedication to authenticity and quality perfectly aligns with our values at Underground Spirits.
"We're proud to be part of this fusion of tradition and innovation, and we can't wait for everyone to experience these incredible flavours."
Festival-goers can look forward to not just the classic traditional Turkish lemonade but also a delightful raspberry variant. Both can be spiced up with a splash of vodka.
And if he won't be busy enough, Gul will perform alongside his brother and son, on Saturday in front of the carousel, with some Turkish dance.
