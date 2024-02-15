Tough restrictions imposed to prevent fire ants getting to Canberra

Tough new import restrictions will be placed on material entering the ACT that risks bringing fire ants, one of Australia's worst imported species, to the territory.
Environment Minister Rebecca Vassarotti announced products including organic mulch, soil, baled material like hay, potted plants, turf, agriculture or earth moving machinery, and mining and quarrying materials would be subject to the new restrictions.
The restrictions apply to those materials brought from within a 5 kilometre radius of fire ants nests found in South Murwillumbah and Wardell, NSW.
Individuals who intentionally breach the restrictions face fines up to $160,000 and corporations could be fined up to $810,000.
Individuals who unintentionally breach the restrictions would be fined up to $8000.
Areas of south-east Queensland declared as fire-ant biosecurity zones - which include Redcliffe, Brisbane, the Gold Coast and Gatton - will also be restricted.
"Importers of these materials from affected areas will need to meet strict import conditions like using heat treatment or applying an Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority approved chemical for the control of fire ants and providing a plant health certificate," Ms Vassarotti said in a statement.
"Protecting our environment and community from the damage fire ants can cause is a top biosecurity concern. I want to assure the community that we are taking swift and decisive action to protect the territory."
The ACT mid-year budget, made public last week, included $5 million in funding to support fire ant eradication and control efforts.
Restrictions will be imposed under the Plant Diseases Act 2002 and would be reviewed in line with eradication efforts in NSW and Queensland, the ACT government said.
Fire ants are native to South America and were first detected in Australia in February 2001.
"[Red imported fire ants] can inflict painful bites on people, pets and livestock. They can also cause extensive damage to ecological and agricultural systems," advice from the federal government has said.
The ants were detected on November 24, 2023 at an unused council site in South Murwillumbah, 13 kilometres south of the Queensland border. It is thought to be the southernmost infestation in Australia.
