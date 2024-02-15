'Empowering', bright future for soccer after Home of Football commitment

Canberra United coach Njegosh Popovich has rejoiced at confirmation that the Home of Football is a priority once again, amid a tumultuous stretch for soccer in the ACT and domestically.
Capital Football's new chief executive Samantha Farrow told The Canberra Times this week that the project is her top priority after years of delays.
It's been touted as a potential new training home for United when complete, as well as offering high quality facilities for soccer teams in Canberra to utilise.
"It should be a priority," Popovich said ahead of United's A-League clash against rivals Sydney FC on Saturday at McKellar Park.
"I've always said that in Canberra we lack those football-specific fields.
"If you take away Deakin and McKellar we don't have another one, so it's amazing that the Home of Football will be started finally and hopefully it will be up and running in the next couple of years."
With no timeline on the Home of Football's completion though, Popovich was also encouraged to see the Australian Institute of Sport would remain in Canberra, as it's the current base for United to train.
"Our biggest challenge at the moment is everybody's trying to find out what's happening with our stadiums. It was some good news on the institute front there though, that the facility will stay and be upgraded," Popovich said.
"That gives some comfort for elite sports in the ACT."
After a tough time for Capital Football with the exit of their last chief executive after less than a year and the removal of the Canberra United Academy, Farrow is now on board to steer the ship toward the future, though she is yet to meet with Popovich.
Farrow also voiced her support for Capital Football's Talented Support Program which was introduced to replaced the United Academy for upcoming players.
The backdrop to all this has been the many controversies facing the A-Leagues in recent months - from job cuts, to the collapse of the Keep Up arm, criticism about misuse of millions, as well as its bold but nervy expansion plans to 16 teams before the expiration of the current broadcast deal in 2026.
This in addition to baffling league decisions like ignoring goal difference on the ladder without an official announcement about the change, to fan frustration about the quality of the A-Leagues broadcast with Paramount and Channel Ten.
The growing discontent from A-Leagues supporters led to Australian Professional Leagues chair Stephen Conroy penning an open letter to instill some confidence about the domestic league going forward, with more memberships, and growing attendance and viewership.
While there was no mention by Conroy about finalising new owners of United that would help launch a men's A-League team and take on the existing women's side, Popovich does believe the state of the game in Canberra is positive overall, especially for women's soccer.
"The game has grown, the interest has grown, so it's heading in the right direction, it just comes back down to finances," he said.
"But off the back of the World Cup, the registration base in the ACT has been enormous. The growth is phenomenal in the female space. It's pretty impressive and empowering.
"In that space I think we're doing a great job, and in promotional activity, there seems to be a Matildas ad pop up on every game."
Canberra United v Sydney FC, Saturday 5pm at McKellar Park
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.