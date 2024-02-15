Raiders re-sign 'valuable' prop on new deal

The Canberra Raiders have boosted their forward pack by re-signing Pasami Saulo.
The club on Thursday announced Saulo had re-signed for another two seasons, keeping the 25-year-old in the capital until the end of 2026.
Saulo came to Canberra from Newcastle last year and after making his debut in round one, went on to play 22 games in 2023 as a starter and interchange forward.
"We're moving in the right direction to be the best in the comp so I'm really excited and that's why I chose to stay," Saulo said.
"It's good for my family, too, they are settled in and we love it here."
Saulo is in a packed forward room, but is relishing the chance to compete for a spot in the 17 in 2024 and beyond.
"It was one of the best decisions I made coming here. Playing under Joe Tapine and Josh Papalii and learning off them along the way has been really good," Saulo said.
"It's a healthy competition for spots at the moment and that's what we need, to push each other."
Saulo was one of the last top forwards to be locked in long-term, with Josh Papali'i the biggest name among the props still off-contract at the end of this season (with an option for 2025). Fringe forwards Trey Mooney and Peter Hola are hungry to extend, too.
Tapine re-signed two years ago to remain a Raider until the end of 2027 and last year the club re-signed Emre Guler until the end of 2025, Corey Horsburgh to 2027 and Ata Mariota to 2026.
Hohepa Puru has an option for next season and Canberra recruited Englishman Morgan Smithies in the off-season to a three-year deal.
"Since Pasami arrived last year, he has gone from strength to strength and we look forward to seeing him continue to grow and improve," Raiders NRL recruitment manager Joel Carbone said.
"Pasami has very quickly become a very valuable member of our squad.
"He trains hard, is always looking to improve on and off the field, and above all else, he is a fantastic person, so we're very happy to have him remain at the club until the end of 2026."
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Parramatta Eels at Kogarah Oval, 5.55pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Chevy Stewart, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. James Schiller, 4. Albert Hopoate, 5. Xavier Savage, 6. Kaeo Weekes, 7. Ethan Strange, 8. Emre Guler, 9. Zac Woolford (c), 10. Pasami Saulo, 11. Mitchell Spencer, 12. Simi Sasagi, 13. Ata Mariota. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Prinston Esera, 16. Michael Asomua, 17. Jed Stuart, 18. Danny Levi, 19. Adam Cook, 20. Peter Hola, 21. Mitch Henderson, 22. Peter Taateo, 23. Noah Martin, 24. Loghan Lewis, 25. Vena Patuki-Case.
Eels squad: 1. Blaize Talagi, 2. Haze Dunster, 3. Morgan Harper, 4. Bailey Simonsson, 5. Sean Russell, 6. Daejarn Asi, 7. Ethan Sanders, 8. Ky Rodwell, 9. Brendan Hands, 10. Ofahiki Ogden, 11. Shaun Lane, 12. Kelma Tuilagi, 13. Ryan Matterson. Interchange: 14. Luca Moretti, 15. Wiremu Greig, 16. Matt Doorey, 17. Makahesi Makatoa, 18. Matthew Arthur, 19. Toni Mataele, 20. Joshua Lynn, 21. Charlie Guymer, 22. Dan Keir, 23. Saxon Pryke, 24. Zac Cini, 25. Isaac Lumelume, 26. Ethyn Martin.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.