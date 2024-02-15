The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Alleged syndicate 'boss' found with $8.8m in drugs, crypto: police

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
February 16 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The alleged "boss" of a major drug distribution syndicate possessed $5.5 million worth of illicit products and $2.8 million in cryptocurrency when arrested, police have claimed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.