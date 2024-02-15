eHarmony Australia review (2024): Expensive, but better connections

eHarmony is one of Australia's best online dating sites. Picture Shutterstock

Our Verdict on eHarmony for Australians

eHarmony is one of the best online dating sites since you'll find it's a platform tailored for individuals in Australia who are looking for a serious connection and relationship. Not only is eHarmony's compatibility matching system structured to facilitate better connections, but it fosters a more meaningful experience by encouraging you to fill your profile out more. If you can forgive the slightly high membership fees, it could be well worth your effort.

Pros:

Comprehensive personality test aimed at finding matched matches for you.

High rate of success in creating enduring bonds.

An easy-to-use UI featuring options for guided communication.

Cons:

Subscription fees are a bit higher than other dating services.

Restricted search capabilities, instead results are sent to you.

Lengthy registration process because of the extensive survey.

Membership pricing:

Pricing structures can be complex; always review the terms directly on their site for current details.

To get the full pricing and membership costs, you need to complete the questionnaire and create an account with Harmony.

A deeper review of eHarmony Australia

Profile customisation to express who you are

You may make a comprehensive profile on eHarmony that showcases your likes and personality when you sign up. You can talk about your beliefs, interests, and qualities you want in a companion. The amount of information allows you to promote yourself to potential partners effectively.

A unique matching algorithm

Using a thorough matching system, eHarmony compares your profile to others' on 29 compatibility characteristics. To make sure that the matches you obtain are a good fit for your personality, these variables include, among other things, intellectual level, social style, and emotional temperament.

Communication tools to break the ice

eHarmony makes it easier to communicate with someone even if you are a shy person. You are equipped with a variety of communication tools on eHarmony to get to know your matches. These include:

Sending pre-written questions to break the ice.

Sending a ' smiley '.

Direct messaging : Exchange messages with your matches to explore common interests.

Video date: Once you're comfortable, you can use the Video Date feature to have a virtual face-to-face meeting with your match, enhancing the connection before meeting in person.

Get a coffee, the sign-up process can be lengthy

Compared to some other online dating sites, and particularly the "swipe right" mobile apps, eHarmony's registration process takes a little longer and requires more information. The following are the main steps you'll experience upon registering:

Creating your account: To start, you'll need to give some basic details about yourself, including your name, gender, and location. Questionnaire: Let me tell you, eHarmony's questionnaire is thorough. This is intended to evaluate several aspects of your personality and preferences for a companion. The questions in this multi-part process range from multiple-choice to scaling solutions and the results it gives are quite interesting. Creating your profile: Following the quiz, you will establish your profile. This is where you can write a thoughtful bio and add some of your favourite photos here. You'll list your requirements for a spouse, including your preferences for height, nationality, body type, and so on. Verification: To assist in your safety and validity, you must validate your account but thankfully it's quick.

The detailed sign-up aims to filter out frivolous users and connect you with potential partners who are more aligned with your values and interests. But be prepared to spend a lot of time (around 20 to 30 minutes) with this process since it will be worth it. Although you don't need to, eHarmony gives you the tools to flesh out who you are. And for someone looking for a meaningful connection, it can really make the difference in seeing more communication from other people.

Ease of use

eHarmony is available on desktop or its Android or iOS mobile apps. I prefer the website over the mobile app purely because you get to see the entire interface. It just makes creating your profile and browsing matches a whole lot easier.

Regardless of whether you use eHarmony on a desktop or your phone, you will 100 per cent know when you have received a smile or message from another user with its nifty pop-ups. Additionally, all of the filters and sorting buttons are presented nicely.

In my opinion, eHarmony doesn't present a huge learning curve and it's visually intuitive to navigate. The same can't be said for other online dating sites like RSVP where it seems their user interface hasn't been updated in a while.

Membership plans are expensive (but worth it)

eHarmony offers a range of membership packages to suit diverse requirements and financial constraints but you should be aware that all plans are relatively expensive. Here is a summary of their membership plans and fees.

Premium Lite: The cost of this six-month package works out to be around $69.90 each month. It is intended for anyone who wants to give it a try with a moderate time commitment.

Premium Plus: This package, which costs approximately $49.90 per month and offers a longer duration of twelve months, is appropriate if you're looking to make a longer commitment to your dating endeavours.

Subscription savings: Longer plans will result in lower monthly costs, which would ultimately make the investment in your personal life more cost-effective. Although the exact pricing is subject to change, possibilities might be as low as $12.95 AUD per month, which would represent a substantial discount.

Joining eHarmony does require a financial commitment, which underscores its target demographic - those serious about finding a lasting relationship. It is considered more expensive compared to other dating platforms, but many users see this as an investment in their romantic future.

It's important to stay informed because eHarmony occasionally offers free trials or discounted prices. For this reason, you might find it useful to occasionally check the official price listing or to register for notifications. Personally, I recommend waiting for a sale to come around and they do quite frequently. But be aware that renewals on your subscription will come at the full cost.

Choose a plan that best fits your relationship objectives, spending limit, and the amount of time you want to devote to online dating. But to avoid any unwanted (and expensive) extensions, be aware of your rights surrounding automatic subscription renewal. Pay special attention to the subscription conditions because, in certain cases, cancellation procedures might be stringent and users may find it difficult to end their account.

Customer support and security

The platform offers a Help Centre where you may get answers to commonly asked questions and support for common problems. But in all honesty, the FAQ section can be worthless depending on your query or issue.



The customer care team at eHarmony is available by phone or email, and they have a dedicated line for assistance if you require any more assistance. From my experience, the customer service from eHarmony Australia can differ from person to person and might prove to be frustrating at times.

Regarding security, eHarmony emphasises the protection of your personal information. They implement industry-standard practices to assist in safeguarding your data, such as SSL encryption (where your data is encrypted during transmissions) and profile verification (which helps to prevent unauthorised access to your account).

My final thoughts

As a premium online dating site in Australia, eHarmony clearly markets itself as a resource for those looking to establish committed, long-term partnerships. It's designed for people who want something more serious than a one-night stand and you can certainly feel that it has a lot more substance than most mobile apps.

Whilst I preferred the website over the mobile app, both work extremely well and are fairly intuitive to use. If you have the money and are sick of the "swipe right" mobile apps, then you should definitely consider eHarmony.

Frequently Asked Questions

What's the success rate of eHarmony?

The algorithmic matching system that eHarmony uses, which is founded on psychological concepts, is something it is proud of because it has helped a lot of people establish lasting relationships. Although the precise numbers may differ, the site's methodology is created with a strong dedication in mind.

What makes eHarmony better than other dating sites?

eHarmony distinguishes itself from other dating services with its extensive personality test, which it says is necessary to create compatible matches. To properly pair users, this quiz focuses on 29 compatibility dimensions.

What are common grievances users have expressed in reviews of eHarmony in Australia?

As mentioned in several reviews, some users have voiced dissatisfaction with eHarmony's membership plan and challenges with the cancellation procedure. Long-term lock-in contracts and difficulties receiving prompt responses from customer support are common causes for concern.

What should senior Australians expect when using eHarmony's services?