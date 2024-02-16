Riddle me this: The selection question marks all over the Raiders

Normally Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart frowns at pre-season trials as barely necessary evils.
You might get a look at his NRL stars for half of one trial, with them quickly put in cotton wool as the half-time hooter sounds.
But this year is different. This year both Raiders trial - starting against Parramatta at Kogarah Oval on Saturday - will play a massive role in shaping Stuart's round one teams.
The Raiders might be taking on the Eels, but they're actually battling each other for spots to take on Newcastle on March 7.
There's been plenty of talk about the five-eighth and fullback roles, but there's plenty of other jerseys up for grabs - wing, centre, hooker, lock and the entire bench.
It means there's question marks over almost every lime green jersey with Stuart challenging everyone to earn their spots through the trials.
Xavier Savage came to Canberra as a winger before getting turned into a fullback.
It now appears Savage might have gone back to the future having been named on the wing for the first trial.
His blistering pace has always been an attacking threat, with the defensive side of the game the area he needed to work on.
The 21-year-old has the chance to lay down a claim for possibly the left wing role against the Knights in their season opener.
It's also potentially a big game for Nick Cotric, with not only Savage, but Jordan Rapana, Albert Hopoate and James Schiller all wing options.
Cotric struggled with hamstring injuries last year and only played 13 games, scoring three tries.
He's yet to fully recapture his form from his first stint with the Raiders, before joining the Canterbury Bulldogs for a season.
Both he and Savage get their chance to shine against the Eels, with the Raiders then playing North Queensland at Seiffert Oval on February 25.
Raiders fans will get their first chance to see if 18-year-old Chevy Stewart's ready for the NRL.
Stewart was named at fullback, where Rapana's shaping as another option to wear the No.1 jersey.
Savage has also trained there during the pre-season, but could find a home on the wing instead.
There's been plenty of hype around Stewart, who played for NSW in the under-19s Origin last year.
The Raiders rate him highly and expect him to make his NRL debut this year - it's just whether round one's too soon for him to assume the responsibilities of fullback.
With Sebastian Kris suspended for the opening round, left centre's up for grabs with Kris himself declaring Albert Hopoate and James Schiller as the leading candidates to fill the role against the Knights.
The duo will go head-to-head on Saturday after they were both named in the centres to face the Eels.
Hopoate enjoyed a breakout season in 2023, scoring eight tries in 20 games - most of which were on the wing.
He's also spent some time training at fullback during the pre-season.
Schiller's focus has been on establishing himself as a centre during the pre-season, having also played most of his 10 NRL games on the wing.
He's shown not only the skill he's capable of by scoring two tries in the elimination final against Newcastle last year, but his toughness as well - playing with a groin injury that hampered the start of his pre-season.
Schiller has only focused on his fitness - rather than the round-one carrot.
"I haven't focused on it one bit, I've just been focusing on getting through training and working on myself," he said.
"I know that spot's up for grabs because [Kris's] out ... but I don't like getting upset over things I can't control so I'm not going to sit there and pray I get that spot or complain as to why I'm not getting looked at for that spot.
"If I get picked I get picked, If I don't I don't."
Not just one, or two, but all three of the leading hooker contenders have been named for the first trial.
Zac Woolford gets the start, as well as the captaincy, while both Tom Starling and Danny Levi have been named on an extended bench.
The Raiders also have young rake Adrian Trevilyan coming up through the wings.
Woolford and Starling were the preferred dummy halves for most of last season as Levi struggled with two broken jaws.
Both trials will be crucial in deciding which two get the nod for round one.
Good luck picking the Raiders bench.
Stuart has a plethora of middle forward options, although Corey Horsburgh's unavailable for the opening two rounds due to suspension.
Emre Guler, Pasami Saulo and Ata Mariota get first crack to impress for one of the four spots alongside Josh Papali'i and Joe Tapine.
Stuart also has Morgan Smithies, Hohepa Puru, Trey Mooney, Zac Hosking and potentially even Elliott Whitehead as other options to roll through the middle.
"There's a lot of spots to compete for and that's what we've got to do for these next two trials coming into round one," Saulo said.
"It's good having this competition. It makes us all better.
"Everyone's just playing for a spot. Everyone wants to work hard and do all the things they can to make that round-one team.
"I can feel the pressure from the middles - also from the backs. You can just feel how intense it is. Everyone's competing and you can easily see it.
"You'll be able to see it in this first trial coming up."
Everyone knows Kaeo Weekes and Ethan Strange were vying to replace Jack Wighton at five-eighth.
And, similarly to Hopoate and Schiller, they're going head-to-head against the Eels.
They'll partner each other in the halves with the view to then wearing the No.6 jersey alongside halfback Jamal Fogarty come round one.
NRL PRE-SEASON TRIAL
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Parramatta Eels at Kogarah Oval, 5.55pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Chevy Stewart, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. James Schiller, 4. Albert Hopoate, 5. Xavier Savage, 6. Kaeo Weekes, 7. Ethan Strange, 8. Emre Guler, 9. Zac Woolford (c), 10. Pasami Saulo, 11. Mitchell Spencer, 12. Simi Sasagi, 13. Ata Mariota. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Prinston Esera, 16. Michael Asomua, 17. Jed Stuart, 18. Danny Levi, 19. Adam Cook, 20. Peter Hola, 21. Mitch Henderson, 22. Peter Taateo, 23. Noah Martin, 24. Loghan Lewis, 25. Vena Patuki-Case.
Eels squad: 1. Blaize Talagi, 2. Haze Dunster, 3. Morgan Harper, 4. Bailey Simonsson, 5. Sean Russell, 6. Daejarn Asi, 7. Ethan Sanders, 8. Ky Rodwell, 9. Brendan Hands, 10. Ofahiki Ogden, 11. Shaun Lane, 12. Kelma Tuilagi, 13. Ryan Matterson. Interchange: 14. Luca Moretti, 15. Wiremu Greig, 16. Matt Doorey, 17. Makahesi Makatoa, 18. Matthew Arthur, 19. Toni Mataele, 20. Joshua Lynn, 21. Charlie Guymer, 22. Dan Keir, 23. Saxon Pryke, 24. Zac Cini, 25. Isaac Lumelume, 26. Ethyn Martin.
