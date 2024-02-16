Construction under way for 400 'resort-style' apartments

On a prominent corner in Denman Prospect, huge curved archways and gold window trims are peeking out of the scaffolding to offer a glimpse of a new development taking shape.
Construction is nearing completion on the first stage of Boulevard, which promises to bring about 400 "resort-style" apartments to the suburb.
Core Developments is behind the project, which will include three buildings up to seven storeys tall, on the corner of John Gorton Drive and Holborow Avenue.
On any given day there are about 200 construction workers on site aiming to deliver the first stage, the northernmost building, by mid-2024.
The remaining two buildings are on track to be completed in the fourth quarter of this year.
The project's signature D-shaped windows and ribbed concrete panels, transported from Sydney in separate pieces, are now visible from the street.
Emily Leemhuis, development manager at Core Developments said the "striking" concrete panels will be visible from all street fronts.
"The development sits at a prominent corner of Denman Prospect, so we really wanted to create something iconic for the suburb," she said.
The buildings will be separated by pedestrian walkways "reminiscent of boulevards", while a swimming pool, co-working spaces and rooftop pavilion will offer "resort-style" amenities for residents, the project website states.
Core Developments submitted plans for the project in late 2021. Initially the group proposed 406 units across the three buildings.
But demand for larger homes had prompted the developer to reconfigure the apartments.
Some of the one-bedroom units in stage one would be combined to create more three-bedroom options, Ms Leemhuis said.
"We decided to make this change as the feedback from buyers was that they were looking for larger units, with more than two bedrooms," she said.
The total number of units in the development would be reduced to 396.
Core Developments submitted an amendment to the approved development application in February seeking approval for the unit changes.
Other amendments include "minor adjustments to paths and walkways, service room and structural adjustments, and minor facade improvements", the application states.
Ms Leemhuis said sales had been strong, particularly with owner occupiers and first-home buyers.
Boulevard is one of the last remaining developments in the first stage of Denman Prospect.
Work has now begun on Denman North, the next stage of the Molonglo suburb by Capital Estate Developments.
Among the first projects to get under way in the northern section is Solai, a 71-unit project by Bronte Group, which will be a "key marker building at the gateway" to Denman North.
The group has also proposed 152 apartments and townhouses on another Denman North site.
Meanwhile Capital Estate Developments is building more than 700 units, including a portion of long-term rental homes, in a project dubbed The Borough.
In March 2023, plans were released for another subdivision in Denman Prospect, to be called Stromlo Reach.
It is proposed include more than 800 homes, a new school and a "showpiece" recreational area.
