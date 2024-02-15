'Sold a lemon': New planning system comes under fire

The territory's new planning system has been criticised at a property industry event, with one local developer saying it lacks the "administrative teeth" it needs to work.
The ACT government's goal to build 100,000 homes by 2050, and the challenges to reach the target, were the focus at the Property Council of Australia's residential outlook event on Thursday.
The new planning system was introduced in 2023 and was intended to move the territory towards an outcome-based system over a stricter, rules-based one.
It was designed to give developers greater flexibility in the way their projects are designed.
Evri Group senior development manager Rob Speight said the property industry had welcomed the new system but had so far found it difficult.
"I think we all had great visions for collaboration and working towards amazing outcomes from the city," he told attendees at the event.
"I kind of get the sense we've been sold a lemon, a little bit."
Mr Speight said the new system felt overly confusing compared with the rules-based system.
"Merit-based schemes feel like ... what's behind the curtain and we don't really know," he said.
He said the planning authority lacked the "administrative teeth" to ensure the system works.
"This legislation needs exceedingly bright and motivated minds inside the planning directorate to make these things happen," he said.
"I wouldn't be surprised if [the legislation] had another shift in the next few years."
ACT deputy under treasurer and coordinator general for housing Stephen Miners said collaboration between the government and the property industry had improved in recent years.
"That engagement between the sectors is really important," he said.
"No one sector is ever going to do it on their own."
The government's zoning change to allow a second dwelling to be built on some RZ1 blocks was also discussed.
The 120-square-metre limit on the second dwelling has previously been criticised by the building industry.
Mr Miners said the intent was to encourage smaller, more affordable homes to be built in existing suburbs.
"It is an attempt to do things differently, to push things a little bit and to try and actually get a different product into the market," he said.
Addressing housing affordability in Canberra would require a shift in attitude towards higher density living, Ray White chief economist Nerida Conisbee said.
She said while the ACT had sufficiently increased its apartment supply, there was still an aversion to apartment and townhouse living.
"We don't like density in our backyards, we're not used to living in apartments and it's just a shift that we need to get used to if we want to house people affordably," she said.
