$50 million funding for Ukraine 'inadequate': Birmingham

Foreign Minister Penny Wong has criticised Liberal senator Simon Birmingham for "snide" comments about new federal government funding for Ukraine, after the opposition spokesperson for foreign affairs called the $50 million sum "inadequate".
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Defence Minister Richard Marles and Senator Wong announced the additional funding for The International Fund for Ukraine on Thursday afternoon.
The fund is administered by the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence, which uses contributions to procure military equipment for Ukraine.
The Coalition welcomed this announcement, extending bipartisan support, but Senator Birmingham and Senator Wong clashed in Senate estimates later in the day over the quantity of funding.
Senator Birmingham appeared critical that the money would come from the Department of Defence, as the Coalition calls out spending cuts in the department.
The Defence secretary Greg Moriarty on Wednesday said the entire public service was facing a difficult economic environment, and Defence was making hard choices about priorities.
"It is disappointing [that] we gave in opposition, unquestioned, unqualified, bipartisan support to everything that your government did on Ukraine," Senator Wong said.
"And at every opportunity, or too many opportunities you seek to politicise it, it is disappointing."
Senator Wong continued, "I understand you're being pushed by people inside your party, but there are some things on which there should just be bipartisanship."
But the Liberal senator pushed back on these remarks.
"I said before, Minister, it's welcome, but inadequate.
"Australia has slipped significantly, from having been the largest non-NATO contributor to Ukraine, and clearly is no longer, and that change has occurred under your government.
"And so we are clear in our support for Ukraine in our support for every dollar of every bit of support your government gives. That doesn't mean that we cannot be critical of where we see a lack of support or inadequacy in that support."
Senator Wong said Australia was the second-largest contributor after Sweden.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.