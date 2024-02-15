Light rail restarts after shut-down through electrical accident

The tram service has resumed after power had to be shut off following an accident.
Overnight, a track sweeper damaged a power line.
"Due to an incident on the network, buses will be replacing all light rail services. Thank you for your patience," Canberra Metro which runs the service said on Facebook.
But Transport Canberra said just after 7am that the service had been fixed.
A replacement bus service had been organised.
The sweeper - whether a vehicle or a human being - is believed to have damaged some of the infrastructure, and that meant the power of the whole system had to be turned off.
Nobody was injured in the accident, according to Transport Canberra.
