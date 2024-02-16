'Sold a lemon': Developer slams new planning system

It has been nearly six months since the ACT's new outcomes-based planning system launched and the development industry is not yet convinced by the overhaul.
This week, one developer told attendees at a property event he felt the industry had been 'sold a lemon'.
"I think we all had great visions for collaboration and working towards amazing outcomes from the city," Evri Group senior development manager Rob Speight said.
"I kind of get the sense we've been sold a lemon, a little bit."
Housing affordability was also discussed at the event, during which Ray White chief economist Nerida Conisbee said Canberrans needed to shift their attitude about high-density living.
"We don't like density in our backyards, we're not used to living in apartments and it's just a shift that we need to get used to if we want to house people affordably," she said.
A handful of high-profile venues were listed for sale this week, starting with a South Coast motel that has gained popularity since getting a modern makeover.
A group of Canberra friends, who all work in the property industry, purchased a rundown motel in Batemans Bay during COVID lockdown.
After a redesign and renovation, The Isla reopened in 2022 as a modern take on the seaside motels of the 1980s.
The owners have decided to sell up to focus on their next project, and are including the neighbouring hotel in the sale as well.
A little closer to home, one of Canberra's most prominent nightlife venues is also up for sale.
Wilma and The Pearl, formerly Kokomo's, is expected to fetch up to $3 million.
The owners say while the business is flourishing they are looking for the "right buyer" to take over the venues.
Auctions have kicked back into gear and buyers are spending big in Canberra.
A pair of downsizers splashed $5.37 million in last week's auctions on a four-bedroom house in Forrest.
It was the second time in less than two years the house had changed hands, previously selling for $5.06 million in mid-2022.
Sitting on almost half an acre of land, the National Circuit home features four living spaces, including a home office that could be used as a fifth bedroom, plus an indoor pool surrounded by heated floors.
Share your thoughts on property and development with me at brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au.
