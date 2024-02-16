'Controlling' dad accused of strangling, threatening to kill daughter

A man allegedly strangled his daughter and assaulted his wife in a rage about an SD card missing from home CCTV installed "to monitor their movements", a court has heard.
The father's alleged attack on his family is also said to have included a threat to kill his daughter before he took her phone so she couldn't call police.
"No one's going to know about this," he allegedly said.
The man, who is not named to protect the identity of his alleged victims, was granted bail in the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday.
He is charged with aggravated choking, aggravated intentional threat to kill and two counts of aggravated common assault.
The man is accused of installing CCTV cameras in his family home, where he lives with his wife of more than three decades and their two children. The children's ages are not known.
Police allege the assault began one evening last month when the man noticed the SD card had been removed from a hallway camera.
He allegedly entered his daughter's room and said: "You little c---s, who took the SD card out? Clearly wasn't mum because she's too dumb to know to take it out. She's a stupid bitch."
When the man's wife tried to explain she had removed the card, telling police she did so because the camera was "inappropriate", the pair began arguing.
The man allegedly pushed his wife to the ground, prompting his daughter to threaten calling police.
He then allegedly pushed her and said "I will kill you" before it is said he wrapped both his hands around her neck and dragged her down the hallway.
She was allegedly unable to breath.
Police documents state the family managed to get the man out of the house before calling police.
He allegedly ignored questions from officers and gave them a wrong name.
Prosecutor Jack Hill, who opposed the bail application, told the court there were reports the man had engaged in a "history of controlling behaviour" against his family.
This, Mr Hill said, gave rise to the likelihood he may influence the evidence of his wife and daughter as the case progressed.
The man was refused bail after being arrested last month, when a magistrate said the alleged assault being sparked by the missing SD cards was "of extreme concern".
While the two alleged victims made complaints to police on the night in question and told officers the incident had been an escalation of unreported violence, the court heard the pair had since recanted their statements.
"But there is still a lot of evidence," Mr Hill said.
A defence lawyer said the man suffered from a number of health issues that had affected his time in custody.
Magistrate James Lawton ultimately granted the man's bail, on the condition he not return to his family home.
He is set to return to court next month.
