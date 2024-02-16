Raiders chase star Cowboys forward

The Canberra Raiders have thrown their hat in the ring to sign the brother of a former fan favourite.
They're in talks with North Queensland Cowboys second-rower Luciano Leilua, who has asked for an immediate release from the Townsville club.
It's believed the Raiders were offering a three-year deal for Leilua, but they face stiff competition from the St George Illawarra Dragons.
Leilua's the brother of Joey Leilua, who played 91 NRL games for the Green Machine across five seasons - including their electrifying ride to the 2019 grand final and the preliminary final in 2016.
Leilua was contracted to the Cowboys until the end of 2025, but wants out of the club following the emergence of several young backrowers including Kulikefu Finefeuiaki.
It's an area the Raiders were looking to strengthen, having already signed Zac Hosking from the Penrith Panthers during the pre-season.
There's ongoing question marks over Corey Harawira-Naera's future, with the former New Zealand international set to meet medical experts next week.
That meeting could decide whether he's able to play on or forced to medically retire after suffering a terrifying seizure during a game against South Sydney last year.
It could also be Raiders captain Elliott Whitehead's final season in the NRL, with retirement and a potential shift into the coaching ranks an option for the 34-year-old.
That's opened the door for a play at Leilua as they potentially need greater depth in the edge forwards to play alongside NSW Blues star Hudson Young.
But the Dragons could be in the box seat for the 27-year-old, with potentially more salary cap room to play with.
Leilua's played 123 NRL games during stints at the Dragons, Wests Tigers and Cowboys.
NRL PRE-SEASON TRIAL
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Parramatta Eels at Kogarah Oval, 5.55pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Chevy Stewart, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. James Schiller, 4. Albert Hopoate, 5. Xavier Savage, 6. Kaeo Weekes, 7. Ethan Strange, 8. Emre Guler, 9. Zac Woolford (c), 10. Pasami Saulo, 11. Mitchell Spencer, 12. Simi Sasagi, 13. Ata Mariota. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Prinston Esera, 16. Michael Asomua, 17. Jed Stuart, 18. Danny Levi, 19. Adam Cook, 20. Peter Hola, 21. Mitch Henderson, 22. Peter Taateo, 23. Noah Martin, 24. Loghan Lewis, 25. Vena Patuki-Case.
Eels squad: 1. Blaize Talagi, 2. Haze Dunster, 3. Morgan Harper, 4. Bailey Simonsson, 5. Sean Russell, 6. Daejarn Asi, 7. Ethan Sanders, 8. Ky Rodwell, 9. Brendan Hands, 10. Ofahiki Ogden, 11. Shaun Lane, 12. Kelma Tuilagi, 13. Ryan Matterson. Interchange: 14. Luca Moretti, 15. Wiremu Greig, 16. Matt Doorey, 17. Makahesi Makatoa, 18. Matthew Arthur, 19. Toni Mataele, 20. Joshua Lynn, 21. Charlie Guymer, 22. Dan Keir, 23. Saxon Pryke, 24. Zac Cini, 25. Isaac Lumelume, 26. Ethyn Martin.
