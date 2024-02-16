Canberra's world-record breaker chasing next goal ahead of Paris Olympics

Cameron Myers has spent the past year collecting junior athletics records for fun.
Whether it be Australian or world records, under 20 or under 18, the 17-year-old sensation has soared to heights no teenager has reached before.
Myers added another to his collection on Thursday night when he shaved three seconds off his Australian under 20 mile record at the Maurie Plant Meet.
Junior records are great, but the Canberra teen has his eye on a bigger goal. The target for 2024 is to qualify for the Paris Olympics and from there, the sky is the limit.
Coach Dick Telford has done an outstanding job keeping his young runner grounded and focused on the short-term goal. But in the long term, the veteran coach knows an opens world record is a lofty, but realistic, possibility should Myers continue on the current trajectory.
"It was a sensational run," Telford said. "It was another big PB, another Australian under 20 record. We don't target those, I just like to see him running well, but Cam has it in the back of his mind.
"The thing I can't tell you is how good he's going to be. I like to think he'll be up [with the world's best], I like to think he'll get better each year. Hopefully he'll got under 3:30 soon, he'll probably have to do that to make the Olympics."
Myers will return to the track in Bankstown on Thursday night where he will attempt to edge closer towards the elusive 3:30 1500m barrier.
Training partner Jye Edwards will also line up in the race and will chase an Olympic qualifier alongside Great Britan's Jake Wightman.
Edwards contested the event at the 2021 Tokyo Games but has endured a challenging run of injuries since. The 25-year-old underwent an Achilles operation late last year and is slowly finding his groove. He finished sixth on Thursday night.
Wightman is one of the headline international acts of the Australian summer, the 2022 world champion finishing second behind Stewart McSweyn on Thursday night.
McSweyn paid tribute to Maurie Plant for providing the platform for his best win in three years in the event named in his late mentor's honour.
After two years dogged by injury and illness, the Tasmanian took great confidence from his front-running victory in the mile at Lakeside Stadium.
McSweyn (three minutes 52.00 seconds) was pushed all the way to the line by Wightman. The Brit was among a host of well-credentialled international athletes enticed to Australia for the country's only Continental Gold Tour meet.
Among the ubiquitous Plant's many important contributions to track and field was getting Australians into the biggest meets in the European summer season.
He was also a key figure in convincing international stars of the benefits of starting their annual campaigns Down Under.
"Maurie was the guy who got me my first Diamond League start when I probably didn't deserve a start," McSweyn said.
"He found a way to get me in (to a big race) in 2018.
"I owe a lot to him, and it's great to run the meet that means so much to his family and friends.
"I know he'll be watching on and loving it, getting big crowds in Australia."
McSweyn, 28, rated Thursday night's win as his best since 2021's Diamond League triumphs in Oslo and Brussels.
With 2022 Commonwealth champion Olli Hoare soon to return from injury, and Myers and Edwards also in the mix, competition will be hot among the Australians for spots in the 1500m at the Paris Olympics.
"This was a massive confidence boost," said McSweyn, who was supplanted as Australian 1500m record-holder by Hoare last year.
"In this sport you have to have a clear run at it. The standard is too good. For me I'm the healthiest I've been at this time of year.
"I know I can improve a lot from here. I'm confident I can do a lot this year, and I want to try and give it my best and stay healthy."
With AAP
