City renewal precinct expands to cover more parts of Dickson

The agency charged with renewing Canberra's city centre will now have oversight of more parts of Dickson following an expansion of its remit.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the City Renewal Authority will oversee Section 72, which includes the Dickson pool and the Common Ground housing project.
While the pool is included in the renewal precinct the government has been quick to reassure it plays a "critical role in the area and will remain in place".
The authority is already responsible for overseeing development and renewal of most of the Dickson group centre.
Section 72, Dickson is bounded by Antill Street, Cowper Street and Hawdon Place.
Mr Barr said the authority will be tasked with examining renewal strategies for Section 72.
"The authority's first step will be to examine short and long-term place renewal strategies for the area, which will build on previous community feedback as well as new engagement activities," he said in a statement.
"A key focus will be access to and links with community services in the areas, such as the Dickson Aquatic Centre and Common Ground, through to the Dickson shops and public transport interchange."
The Section 72 site includes land at the centre of a high controversial land swap deal between the ACT government and the CFMEU-linked Tradies Club.
The Auditor-General delivered a report in 2018 detailing a series of weaknesses and failures in the swap but the ACT Integrity Commission, in a report last year, cleared Mr Barr and officials of being involved in any corrupt conduct.
The City Renewal Authority was established in 2017, following the abolition of the Land Development Agency.
The agency has led the implementation of the government's city precinct renewal program and the development of the Acton Waterfront alongside other developments in the city centre.
It has been led by chief executive Malcolm Snow since it was established. Mr Snow will retire in June.
