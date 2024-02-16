ACT cricketers unite in push for access to 'under used' Manuka Oval

Canberra cricketers have united to call for more matches to be played on Manuka Oval.
The region's best will have a rare chance to grace the hallowed turf on Sunday for the men's and women's first-grade Twenty20 finals and they have used the opportunity to push for more chances to do so.
Many of the current crop of players have fond memories of walking into Manuka Oval on a Saturday afternoon to watch club cricketers ply their trade, however the experience has become a thing of the past.
The region's premier oval-shaped sporting ground has been off limits for club cricketers and footballers since 2018.
The venue is now reserved almost exclusively for elite sporting contents and was used for just 11 games in the past 12 months across AFL and cricket.
Even the ACT Meteors missed out on the chance to play on the ground this summer, their home games played at Phillip Oval.
Cricket ACT has long railed against the expensive hiring terms for the ground, chairman Greg Boorer using a parliamentary appearance last year to push for greater access to Manuka Oval.
It's a view supported by the region's cricketers, with some of Sam Myburgh's formative memories coming at the ground.
"I'm so excited," the Weston Creek Molonglo all-rounder said. "I haven't played here before, I've only ever watched games here when I was young. I used to come down and watch first grade games here.
"When you're coming to games here, whether it's Big Bash or Australia's playing, or even the 2015 World Cup, you come down here to watch and then to be on the same field as some of your heroes, it's special.
"I'd love to have more games played here throughout the season, especially the finals, that would be unreal."
Sunday's action will kick off with two men's semi-finals, with Tuggeranong to play Weston Creek Molonglo before Queanbeyan plays North Canberra Gungahlin. The winners will face off in the final at 7pm.
Each side has their own dose of added motivation, with Tuggeranong the defending champions and Creek eager to make amends for their recent one-day final loss to Queanbeyan.
Dean Solway's side is eager to add a second trophy to the cabinet as they seek a title treble, while North Canberra Gungahlin players are determined to put to bed the scars of last year's heartbreaking final loss.
The women's final will commence at 3.45pm and is a rematch of last year's decider with Western District to face Eastlake.
Eastlake skipper Carli Eaton said it's her first chance to play on Manuka Oval since 2014 and called for more opportunities for the region's best women to take to the field.
"It's an amazing ground and having opportunities to play on a ground like this inspires people to keep striving," Eaton said. "It's a great reward for all the hard work that people put in to training and playing during the year."
While cricketers don't expect to play on Manuka every week, there is a hope all first grade grand finals can be held at the ground.
The Twenty20 finals were pencilled in for Manuka early in the season, with teams using the opportunity to play on the field as an added dose of motivation in their quest for the trophy.
Norths opener Tom Henry said the pain of last summer's one-day final defeat at the ground remains raw and the opportunity to return to Manuka was a motivating factor.
"It's a really good ground that's a little bit under used in our competition," Henry said. "All of the players around our region really like playing here and would love every opportunity to do so.
"If Cricket ACT went down the path of playing more cricket here, we'd welcome that opportunity with open arms."
Sunday, February 18 at Manuka Oval
Men's semi-final: Tuggeranong v Weston Creek Molonglo at 9am
Men's semi-final: Queanbeyan v North Canberra Gungahlin at 12.30pm
Women's final: Western District v Eastlake at 3.45pm
Men's final: Winner of semi-final one v winner of semi-final two at 7pm
