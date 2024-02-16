Times Past: February 17, 1992

Australia's embassy in Washington is under siege by American animal lovers enraged by the alleged mistreatment of koalas, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1992.
American zoos which house koalas are on alert for possible protest action from the Friends of Animals group behind the protest campaign.
Over the past five weeks, more than 8000 postcards and about 100 letters have arrived demanding that Ambassador Michael Cook ensure action is taken to protect the creatures the writers say are in danger of extinction.
Australians are being kept awake by koalas, "crying like babies in the night" in pain, according to the letters.
Embassy Counsellor Chris Sweeney said the situation was "so ridiculous we were incredulous to begin with".
But the number of letters meant they could not be ignored and embassy staff were being kept busy replying to them all.
The postcards come from an animal-rights magazine which published an article in January saying koalas were being cruelly treated.
The Friends of Animals group behind the article is headed by Prisilla Feral, a Connecticut woman who changed her surname to better suit her cause.
