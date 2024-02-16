The Canberra Times
Times Past: February 17, 1992

February 17 2024 - 1:00am
Australia's embassy in Washington is under siege by American animal lovers enraged by the alleged mistreatment of koalas, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1992.

