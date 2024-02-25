AFP dropped key question in staff survey after damning previous year's result

Australian Federal Police top brass have been blasted for omitting questions on senior leadership in an annual staff survey, after being handed a damning scorecard the year prior.
Less than half of the 5120 staff surveyed in 2022 gave positive responses when asked about the agency's senior leadership.
But in a 2023 survey, published in February, the agency did not include any questions about the Senior Executive Service, instead changing focus to employee wellbeing.
A spokesperson said this was because the AFP had begun conducting pulse surveys every second year.
The 2022 staff survey was a full survey, meaning staff will be asked about SES again in the 2024 survey.
"The AFP has taken a pro-active approach to better understand psychosocial hazards in the workplace by focusing on this for the 2023 'In Focus' survey- this data is key to building a safe workplace in an environment of increasingly high-risk work," they said.
But Greens senator David Shoebridge, the party's spokesperson for justice, claimed this change of tack was a means to avoid tough feedback.
"Last year's scathing staff survey results showed deep distrust of AFP management, and the Commissioner wrote an email to all staff saying he had heard them," Senator Shoebridge said.
He said instead "awkward questions" about SES performance had been "stripped" from the survey in 2023.
"It's the most blatant effort to manipulate survey results you can imagine and it didn't even work with staff still saying loud and clear that management decisions are unfair and biased and they don't trust the hierarchy.
"When you survey staff and they tell you they think your organisation is nepotistic, unfair and opaque the solution isn't to change the survey questions, it's to address their concerns."
The AFP spokesperson said it "utterly rejects" these assertions.
"The results have not been manipulated," they said.
"They have been presented in the same format as previous years, released externally, and include comparable data where available."
In the 2022 survey, just 44 per cent of staff surveyed thought those in Senior Executive Service roles clearly articulated the agency's direction and priorities, while 37 per cent thought the SES worked as a team.
Only 32 per cent thought their most senior bosses communicated effectively with them.
Australian Federal Police Association (AFPA) president Alex Caruana also said the representative body was concerned about the gap in reporting.
"The AFPA is concerned that sentiment relating to the AFP SES hasn't been reported on," Mr Caruana said.
"The 2021 and 2022 Staff Survey wasn't a glowing reference for the AFP SES, and it would be interesting to see if any improvements have been made in relation to the sentiments the workforce has towards them."
While staff were not asked about SES, they did give poor feedback on questions which implied the influence of leaders.
Only a third - 34 per cent - of the 4215 surveyed in 2023 said they were consulted about proposed changes at work, while 45 per cent reported they understood how changes would impact them and their teams.
Just over half - 53 per cent - felt they could voice concerns about changes that affected their job.
Responses to questions about fairness in the workplace also produced lacklustre results.
Less than half of respondents - 45 per cent - thought policies and processes were free from bias in their work areas.
Staff felt similarly about promotions; 44 per cent thought the processes around assigning higher duties were transparent and based on merit.
But Mr Caruana said these results had improved since previous years, and that this trend needed to continue.
"...The levels of nepotism and cronyism regarding assigning higher duties is being addressed," he said.
"This has been an issue for members for a long time, and the 2023 results indicated that the work the AFP has been doing in this space is working, with a 9 per cent positive sentiment improvement from 2021 to 2023.
"This is a good result, but the improvement needs to continue."
While the 2023 survey did not ask about SES, it did ask staff about their immediate supervisors, with the AFP spokesperson saying these officers were "critical" for staff wellbeing.
Staff expressed mostly positive feelings about their supervisors, with 84 per cent confident they could rely on them to help out with problems.
"While senior executives are important for driving wellbeing in the workplace, research on wellbeing in policing indicates it is direct supervisors which are critical in leading for wellness and making practical changes to the workplace that can have a positive impact on employee wellbeing," the AFP spokesperson said.
Most staff were also positive about their commitment to the AFP, and attitudes to psychological safety in team environments were mostly positive.
While 68 per cent of respondents said they were satisfied overall with their role, this was a drop from 75 per cent in 2022.
Mr Caruana said the 2023 survey results were not a surprise to the AFPA, reflecting longstanding views within the agency that needed to be addressed.
"We know that our hardworking members are committed to their job and often go beyond normal circumstances to ensure the safety of the community," he said.
"This is reflected in the survey results with 83 per cent positive sentiment indicated by appointees that they are committed to the AFP goals and 85 per cent positive sentiment that they are happy to go the 'extra mile' when required."
But only 38 per cent of staff said they were satisfied with formal recognition or award programs available to them.
The AFPA president said federal government funding pressures were also being reflected in survey results.
"...76 per cent positive sentiments were reported that members have the equipment and resource to do their job safely.
"This has [dropped] down to 71 per cent positive sentiment in 2023 and may be reflective of the position of the Enterprise Agreement and the negative impact of the non-APS parameters within the government's [bargaining] framework."
