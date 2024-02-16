Why you're seeing your name everywhere

The need to be different is even greater at a time consumers are being careful about what they spend. Businesses have to work harder as they compete for the all-important dollar so price wars between retailers are common. Personalisation, through bespoke products and personalised services has been listed by international business magazine Forbes as one of the 10 biggest business trends for 2024. It's clear - and has been for years - personalisation appeals to consumers who want to feel cared for and understood by their favourite brands. In fact, consumers are willing to pay more for it.