Dept's $220,000 bill to clean up $63,000 in underpayments

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
February 19 2024 - 5:30am
Department of Employment and Workplace Relations secretary Natalie James told senators she valued objective advice on the underpayments. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
The Department of Employment and Workplace Relations has paid the greater part of $220,000 to consultants to rectify underpayments to a small group of staff, more than triple the sum the government agency has underpaid to date.

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

