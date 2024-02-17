'Car enthusiasts want somewhere to go': Reviving Chic Henry's racetrack dream

It was Summernats founder Chic Henry's ever-hopeful dream.
And that dream was so powerful that it motivated him to do something he said he would never do: run for politics.
When he failed to win a place in the ACT Legislative Assembly, the dream evaporated.
And sadly, the "big engine that could", Chic Henry, died in April 2022.
His dream was one that car enthusiasts all around the region have harboured for decades: to have a multi-purpose racetrack within the ACT where thousands of drag racing, drifting, circuit racing, and power cruising followers could take their cars and compete safely.
He also saw it as a commercial opportunity: to create a hub where car tuning business and race support operations could set up.
And also a place where young people could learn how to drive in a safe environment.
The Canberra region has a rich motorsport heritage of rallying, speedway, karting, and even drag racing. During the 1950s, there was the Mt Ginn Speedway on the southern foothills of Mt Majura and later, the very successful Tralee Speedway.
Tracts of housing have now taken the place of both.
In the 1990s, Canberra had an eight-mile dragway at Fairbairn.
It had been fully privately funded, built entirely by enthusiastic locals, and was well-attended.
But in machinations now lost in the mists of time - including the costly need to upgrade the track to attract more fans and competitors - together with some political sleight of hand by former territory Liberals Kate Carnell and Brendan Smyth, the location being too close to the Canberra Airport runway, the dragway was shut down.
A replacement was vaguely promised but then quashed after the ACT government produced an environmental and financial viability report which poured cold water on the idea.
But hope springs eternal, especially at the Belco Party.
Ahead of the October election, the party is reviving the motorsport facility and with it, "Chic's legacy". Based on those built elsewhere, a proper circuit, with the appropriate pit lane and paddock infrastructure, would cost a minimum of $65 million.
It is understood that ACT Labor is of the belief that a dedicated motor racing facility - a full-sized tarmac circuit suitable for draqs, racing, drifting and the like - is not a vote-winner in ACT and predominantly, those who supported the idea were largely from "over the border".
But Belco Party candidates Jason Taylor, who is standing in Yerribee, and Alan Tutt, who is standing in Belconnen, firmly believe otherwise - and that there are sufficient people out there who would vote to make it happen.
"Chic [Henry] entered the last election campaign quite late but gathered a huge amount of support for this idea in a short space of time," Mr Taylor said.
"Look at what's happening on our streets with dangerous driving.
"Car enthusiasts want somewhere to go where they can blow off steam in a controlled and safe environment. And there is a financial benefit from this activity."
The Belco Party also wants an overhaul of ACT learner and probationary licensing requirements, with advanced and defensive driver training introduced.
