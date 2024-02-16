Police seek witnesses after 16yo allegedly drove stolen car in Canberra

ACT Policing is seeking public assistance following the alleged theft of a Porsche Cayenne 3 in Narrabundah on Friday morning.
About 6am, a handbag and keys to the Porsche were allegedly stolen from a home in Narrabundah.
Following the reported burglary, police obtained CCTV footage from a petrol station in Casey that allegedly showed a 16-year-old boy refuelling the vehicle, before driving away without paying.
Members of Operation TORIC identified the boy from the CCTV footage and arrested him in Nicholls. The allegedly stolen motor vehicle and bank cards in the victim's name were also recovered.
The boy is due to appear before the ACT Children's Court on Saturday, facing charges of driving a motor vehicle without consent, making off without payment and other driving offences.
Police will be looking to oppose bail.
Police are seeking anyone who witnessed or has dash cam footage of the black Porsche with NSW registration EQI62T being driven around Canberra on Friday morning.
Anyone who can assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website and quote 7675351. Information can be provided anonymously.
