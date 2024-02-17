'Disturbing' man threatened to murder, 'dismember' ex-partner

The jail time for a violent man, who lured his ex-partner to his home and described how be planned to murder her "in disturbing detail", has been almost doubled after an appeal.
Damien Padreny told his victim he was looking forward to the moment when he looked into her eyes and watched the life leaving her body.
He also said he wanted to keep her eyeballs.
In the ACT Court of Appeal on Friday, Padreny's time in custody was increased from a total of five-years-and-seven-months, to almost eight-years-and-10-months.
His will be eligible for parole in February 2027. Before the appeal, Padreny could have been released in August this year.
Acting Director of Public Prosecutions Anthony Williamson SC had launched the appeal, successfully claiming the previous sentence was manifestly inadequate.
Mr Williamson also alleged an error had been made by the sentencing judge, Acting Justice Richard Refshauge.
Padreny, who was 26 at the time of his crimes, had previously pleaded guilty to 14 charges including threatening to kill, unlawful confinement, and choking, strangling or suffocating another person.
An appeal judgment, published on Friday, details the violent and disturbing crimes Padreny committed against his ex-partner over eight months in 2020.
On one occasion, Padreny, who had just revealed to the victim that he had cheated, went into his bedroom and "his demeanour changed immediately".
"[Padreny] stated that he had lured the victim back to his place as he had planned to kill her," the judgment states. He then described "in disturbing detail different scenarios in which he would kill her".
These included strangulation, and cutting off her fingers and limbs until she bled out.
While the woman was "afraid, crying, and hyperventilating", Padreny laughed and said he was aroused by her distress.
He then grabbed a knife, given to him by the victim for Christmas, and told her "how fun it would be dismembering her body, and how he would love to use the knife she had given him to do that".
Padreny committed multiple crimes against the woman including punching her head, pushing her down stairs, strangling her, assaulting her, and lighting her bedsheets on fire.
