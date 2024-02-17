One of Canberra's oldest baseball clubs embraces change in fight for future

One of Canberra's oldest baseball clubs is on its knees - but the Rebels hope two monumental moments can reignite their future and add a new chapter to 66 years of history.
The Rebels are not fielding a team in Baseball Canberra's first grade competition for the first time since their inception in 1958 as the club comes to grips with a player exodus.
But club president Ellen Bentley hopes the Rebels' Indigenous and Pride rounds - both league-firsts - can break down barriers and lure a new wave of players to the sport.
The Rebels are still fielding teams in Baseball Canberra's second, third, fourth and women's grade competitions but a major schedule upheaval forced a host of first and fifth grade players to walk away amid concern "the sport is suffering" in the capital.
The club marked Indigenous round with commemorative jerseys designed by Ronnie Jordan on Saturday, before players trade maroon kits for white with rainbow piping to celebrate Pride round on March 3.
"Sport is a place we can all come together. Your club and the opposition can come together, that's what team sport is all about," Bentley said.
"Being able to engage with the Indigenous and pride communities, it's about making sure they feel included when there are communities where they haven't felt that."
Bentley hopes the initiative can create a pathway for more people to take up baseball amid fears for the future of club baseball in Canberra.
The Rebels president - in her first year at the helm of the club - is desperate to see the sport thrive having grown up around the game with her father and spending the past 13 seasons on the diamond.
"It's been on a bit of a decline overall," Bentley said of player numbers.
"That's pretty much across all clubs, not just ours. This year we had a bit of a perfect storm for a few different reasons - one being a massive change in the days and time grades play.
"A lot of our first grade players have work on a Saturday, so now they're not able to play a first grade game. That plus injury, family, we had a few players go off to college in America as well.
"The sport is suffering, I think it's another reason to just reach out to people who may not even know this sport exists, and let them know they have a safe place to come and play and be a part of another sporting community as well.
"We haven't been able to field [a first grade team] this year which is huge for our club especially, it's the first time since 1958, our starting year in baseball in Canberra, that we haven't been able to field a first grade team.
"It's a massive blow. We're hoping to get that back on board. Our club, and I know a couple of others, are in a rebuild mode this year and struggling to figure out what baseball looks like over the next couple of years in Canberra, which is a bit scary to think about.
"I'd love to see [baseball thriving] in Canberra. It would be incredible to see the sport actually grow and thrive."
