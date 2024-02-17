The Canberra Times
Times Past: February 18, 1994

February 18 2024 - 9:25am
Times Past: February 18, 1994
Times Past: February 18, 1994

The Canberra Times reported of development on the new ACT Government Service on this day in 1994. With its own legislation, it was only fitting that it had its own logo and motto as well.

