Multicultural festival entices crowds with delicious 'food adventure'

The sound of drums and the delicious aromas emanating from food stalls beckoned as crowds celebrated cultures from around the world.
Despite the heat, the three-day National Multicultural Festival was the place to be on Saturday, as more than 170 communities were represented across stalls, music and a parade.
One festival-goer even reported spotting Henry Winkler, The Fonz himself, among the crowd.
In Garema Place, colourful traditional clothing and an infectious drum beat mesmerised onlookers as they watched Ghanian dancing.
President of the Ghana Community Association, Kwame Asare Kwarteng said chiefs all across the country had gathered to celebrate.
Phillip Moncuquet was selling fairy floss and French salamis with a group of volunteers to raise funds for Eclaireuses Eclaireurs de Canberra, a scout group.
They had gone through about 20 kilograms of sugar by lunchtime, with children lining up eagerly watching it being spun into pink clouds of sweetness.
Mr Moncuquet said the weather was better than he had hoped for and he was having a great time.
Kirsty Lewis was at the festival with her two boys, Oliver, 10, and Ethan, 6, who hungrily devoured their pink fairy floss.
"We have been wondering around and we'll be starting the food adventure soon," Ms Lewis told The Canberra Times.
Jack Tarlinton, who was with his partner and their five-year-old daughter Audrey, said they were also keen to check out the food stalls, although the festival was "a little bit chaotic".
The festival will run until Sunday.
