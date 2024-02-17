Hot hatch theme for Wheels show

The largest and most eclectic gathering of motor vehicles from around the local region will be held at the Queanbeyan showgrounds on Sunday, with "hot hatches" taking centre stage.
The Council of ACT Motor Clubs, which is organising the event, has themed its 43rd annual Shannons Wheels event as the "celebration of the hot hatch", with a central area of the arena dedicated to a showcase of these hugely popular vehicles which could both fit a chest of drawers in the back and when the mood takes, be hunted vigorously along your favourite stretch of road.
Hundreds of vehicles will be on display in the annual Wheels car and bike show. It brings together veteran, vintage, historic, classic, and modified cars and bikes as well as modern and electric vehicles from all around the region.
The hot hatch concept was a simple one: take your standard practical hatch and give it the performance treatment. While it started in Europe, the idea quickly spread around the world.
Back in 1976, Volkswagen arguably can claim to have kickstarted the genre with its original, lightweight Golf GTI and as soon as the Mark 1 model took off commercially, rival manufacturers soon jumped on board.
Renault has produced some cracking fast hatchbacks down through the year, most notably the R5 Gordini and Turbo, and more recently the Williams-engineered Clio. Peugeot's 1.9-litre 205 GTI is still regarded as one of the best.
Ford's turbocharged RS Cosworth Sierra was phenomenally quick while Toyota put 100kW of power through the front wheels of the Corolla to provide itself with a useful competitor.
The exhibition opens at 10am and runs until 1.30pm with all funds going to Respite Care for Queanbeyan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.