The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Hot hatch theme for Wheels show

PB
By Peter Brewer
February 17 2024 - 5:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The largest and most eclectic gathering of motor vehicles from around the local region will be held at the Queanbeyan showgrounds on Sunday, with "hot hatches" taking centre stage.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.